Corelight Selects Normalyze As Its Primary Cloud and Data Security Platform

Leading network detection and response provider implements Normalyze to achieve comprehensive visibility, control and trust across cloud environments

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Normalyze , a data-first cloud security platform, today announced that Corelight , the leader in network detection and response (NDR) technology, has adopted the Normalyze data-first cloud security platform to automate data discovery and classification across all of its cloud data.

Normalyze is a pioneering provider of cloud data security solutions (PRNewswire)

Corelight provides security teams with network evidence so they can protect the world's most critical organizations and companies. Corelight's customers include Fortune 500 companies, major government agencies, and large research universities.

Modern data security is so complex that even sophisticated security companies like Corelight require external support to remain diligent and comprehensive in their security strategies. Prior to implementing Normalyze, Corelight struggled with a lack of comprehensive visibility into the locations of their sensitive data and business-technology assets, as well as configurations of their cloud access points.

To get this information, Corelight Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Bernard Brantley and his team had to manually gather data from the engineering, operations, and application teams, and scour access logs and security and operations dashboards. With Normalyze, Brantley achieved a more comprehensive cloud data security posture.

"Normalyze's data-centric vision mirrored my long-term data security vision perfectly," said Brantley. "That vision is to have comprehensive situational and structural awareness, specifically regarding context, about how that awareness supports better security decision-making. There are two critical questions that Normalyze solves: do I know where everything resides and how the systems are configured? And, do I clearly understand the risks facing that data and those systems? Normalyze gives me the confidence that we have that full visibility."

Following the deployment of Normalyze, Corelight achieved the following:

Identified the locations of Corelight's sensitive data in minutes, and spotted data in areas they did not anticipate. This utilizes the Normalyze Graph and one-pass scanner, which connects all enterprise data with its associated assets, identities, and their access to that data, as well as misconfigurations and vulnerabilities that place data at risk.

Complete compliance profiles that detect personally identifiable information (PII), the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) to ensure sensitive data never leaves Corelight's cloud environments.

Knowledge when a weakness surfaces that could lead to a data breach with an automatic dispatched service ticket to ensure that situations that place data at risk are fixed swiftly.

"There is no doubt that Corelight is a leader in network detection and requires a reliable, comprehensive and agile infrastructure to scale with the company as it grows," said Amer Deeba, co-founder and CEO at Normalyze. "The Normalyze Platform has been able to go to-to-toe with Corelight's critical cloud infrastructure needs, with the ability to benefit the entire team - from the CISO, to the security engineer, analyst, and DevOps professionals - to discover data, classify its risk and attack paths, and remediate risks."

For more information on Corelight's implementation, please see the case study here: https://normalyze.ai/resources/corelight-case-study/ .

About Normalyze

Normalyze is a pioneering provider of cloud data security solutions helping customers secure their data, applications, identities, and infrastructure across public clouds. With Normalyze, organizations can discover and visualize their cloud data attack surface within minutes and get real-time visibility and control into their security posture including access, configurations, and sensitive data to secure cloud infrastructures at scale. The Normalyze agentless and machine-learning scanning platform continuously discovers resources, sensitive data and access paths across all cloud environments. The company is founded by security veterans Ravi Ithal and Amer Deeba and calls Corelight and Netskope to be customers. It is funded by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Battery Ventures. For more information, please visit normalyze.ai .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Normalyze