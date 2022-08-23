DICK'S Sporting Goods Reports Second Quarter Results; Raises Full Year Guidance

Comparable store sales declined 5.1%

Net sales of $3.1 billion increased 38% versus the second quarter of 2019

Delivered earnings per diluted share of $3.25 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $3.68 , each reflecting pre-tax income as a percentage of net sales of 13.7%

Raises low end of full year 2022 comparable store sales guidance to a range of negative 6% to negative 2%, up from negative 8% to negative 2% previously

Raises full year 2022 earnings per diluted share guidance to $8.85 to 10.55, up from $7.95 to 10.15 previously; Raises full year 2022 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share guidance to $10.00 to 12.00, up from $9.15 to 11.70 previously

"Our second quarter performance demonstrates the strength of our core strategies and the foundational improvements we have made across our business over the past five years. In fact, we delivered approximately the same EBT in Q2 as we did in all of fiscal 2019. The state of our industry is strong, and we remain in a great lane. DICK'S is the clear market leader, and as a result of our transformation, we are well-positioned to extend our lead and deliver long-term sales and earnings growth." Ed Stack, Executive Chairman

"We are very pleased with our second quarter results, and with our sales up 38% versus Q2 2019, the DICK'S Sporting Goods consumer has held up quite well. Our inventory is healthy and well-positioned, and we are excited about our assortment for the back-to-school season. We are raising our full year 2022 outlook, which continues to incorporate an appropriate level of caution given today's uncertain macroeconomic environment." Lauren Hobart, President and Chief Executive Officer





PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S. based full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, today reported sales and earnings results for the second quarter ended July 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Operating Results (dollars in millions, except per share data) 13 Weeks Ended Change (1) July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Net sales $ 3,112.4 $ 3,274.8 $ (162.4) (5.0) % Comparable store sales (2) (5.1) % 20.2 %

Income before income taxes (% of net sales) 13.73 % 20.05 % (632) bps Non-GAAP income before income taxes (% of net sales) (3) 13.73 % 20.28 % (655) bps Net income $ 318.5 $ 495.5 $ (177.0) (35.7) % Non-GAAP net income (3) $ 318.5 $ 501.2 $ (182.7) (36.4) % Earnings per diluted share $ 3.25 $ 4.53 $ (1.28) (28.3) % Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (3) $ 3.68 $ 5.08 $ (1.40) (27.6) %

Year-to-Date Operating Results (dollars in millions, except per share data) 26 Weeks Ended Change (1) July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Net sales $ 5,812.6 $ 6,193.6 $ (380.9) (6.2) % Comparable store sales (2) (6.6) % 52.2 %

Income before income taxes (% of net sales) 13.06 % 18.19 % (513) bps Non-GAAP income before income taxes (% of net sales) (3) 13.06 % 18.43 % (537) bps Net income $ 579.1 $ 857.3 $ (278.2) (32.5) % Non-GAAP net income (3) $ 579.1 $ 868.3 $ (289.3) (33.3) % Earnings per diluted share $ 5.70 $ 7.96 $ (2.26) (28.4) % Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (3) $ 6.50 $ 8.89 $ (2.39) (26.9) %





1. Column may not recalculate due to rounding. 2. Beginning in fiscal 2022, the Company revised its method for calculating comparable store sales by including relocated store locations. Prior year information was revised to reflect this change for comparability purposes. See additional details as furnished in Exhibit 99.2 of the Company's Form 8-K, which was filed with the SEC on March 8, 2022. 3. Non-GAAP adjustments to the fiscal periods presented relate to the Company's Convertible Senior Notes, which the Company believes more closely represents the economics of the instrument upon future conversion. For additional information, see New Accounting Pronouncement later in the release and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations included in a table under the heading "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Balance Sheet (dollars in millions) As of July 30, 2022 As of July 31, 2021 $ Change (1) % Change (1)

Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,895.5 $ 2,236.7 $ (341.2) (15.3) %

Inventories, net $ 2,996.0 $ 2,011.0 $ 984.9 49.0 %

Total debt (2) $ 1,850.4 $ 433.5 $ 1,416.9 326.9 %







1. Column may not recalculate due to rounding. 2. Fiscal 2022 includes debt with a carrying value of $1,481.9 million from the Company's issuance of the Senior Notes during the fourth quarter of 2021. Fiscal 2022 and 2021 includes debt with a carrying value of $368.5 million and $433.5 million, respectively, from the Company's issuance of the Convertible Senior Notes during fiscal 2020. The Company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility in 2022 and 2021.

Capital Allocation (dollars in millions) 26 Weeks Ended $ Change (1) % Change (1) July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Share repurchases (2) $ 361.1 $ 152.7 $ 208.5 136.5 % Dividends paid (3) $ 82.9 $ 64.2 $ 18.7 29.1 % Gross capital expenditures $ 167.7 $ 167.7 $ — — % Net capital expenditures (4) $ 138.4 $ 149.3 $ (10.9) (7.3) % Principal paid in connection with exchange of Convertible Senior Notes (5) $ 200.0 $ — $ 200.0







1. Column may not recalculate due to rounding. 2. During the 13 weeks ended, July 30, 2022, repurchased 3.9 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $80.84 per share, for a total cost of $318.9 million. For the 26 weeks ended July 30, 2022, repurchased common stock totaling $361.1 million under its share repurchase program, under which the Company has $1.5 billion remaining at July 30, 2022. 3. In the 2022 and 2021 periods, declared and paid quarterly dividends of $0.4875 per share and $0.3625 per share, respectively. 4. For additional information, the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are included in a table later in the release under the heading "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations." 5. During the 26 weeks ended, July 30, 2022, exchanged $200 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes and unwound the corresponding portion of the convertible bond hedge and warrants for $200 million of cash and 3.5 million shares of our common stock.

Quarterly Dividend

On August 22, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.4875 per share on the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is payable in cash on September 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

The Company's Full Year Outlook for 2022 is presented below:

Metric 2022 Outlook Earnings per diluted share ● $8.85 to 10.55 ○ Based on approximately 102 million diluted shares outstanding ○ Not dependent upon share repurchases beyond the $361 million executed through the end of Q2 ● $10.00 to 12.00 on a non-GAAP basis, which eliminates the impact of assumed share settlement of the Convertible Senior Notes ○ Based on approximately 88 million diluted shares outstanding Comparable store sales ● Negative 6% to negative 2% Capital expenditures ● $400 to 425 million on a gross basis ● $340 to 365 million on a net basis

Conference Call Info

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter results. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the earnings conference call over the internet through the Company's website located at investors.DICKS.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, it will be archived on the Company's website for approximately twelve months.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP income before income taxes (percent of net sales), consolidated non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, and net capital expenditures, which management believes provides investors with useful supplemental information to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations and to compare with past and future periods. Furthermore, management believes that adjustments related to the Convertible Senior Notes and convertible bond hedge provide a more complete view of the economics of the instruments upon future conversion. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. These measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below and on the Company's website at investors.DICKS.com.

New Accounting Pronouncement

The Company adopted a new accounting pronouncement in the first quarter of 2022, which impacted the accounting treatment for convertible debt with cash conversion features, such as the Convertible Senior Notes. The standard required that the Company eliminate the non-cash debt discount and related interest expense from its Convertible Senior Notes, which decreased their annualized interest rate from 11.6% to 3.9%. The new standard also required earnings per diluted share to assume share conversion of the entire amount of shares underlying the Convertible Senior Notes as of the beginning of the period presented using the if-converted method. The Company adopted the standard under the modified retrospective approach and therefore, will not revise prior periods. The Company does not expect the net effect of these changes will materially impact its full year 2022 GAAP earnings per diluted share and is reflected in its fiscal 2022 outlook.

Forward-Looking Statements Involving Known and Unknown Risks and Uncertainties

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified as those that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results or performance and by forward-looking words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "predict", "intend", "plan", "project", "goal", "will", "will be", "will continue", "will result", "could", "may", "might" or any variations of such words or other words with similar meanings. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. The Company's future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon by investors as a prediction of actual results. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the Company's future performance, including 2022 outlook for earnings, sales, and capital expenditures; share repurchases and dividends; our belief that we are well-positioned to increase our market share and deliver long-term sales and earnings growth; the health and positioning of our inventory; and the expected impact of the new accounting pronouncement discussed in the preceding section.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: macroeconomic conditions, including inflationary pressures, rising fuel prices, the risk of recession, and supply chain and global labor market challenges, whether due to COVID-19, the conflict in Ukraine or otherwise, and the effectiveness of measures to mitigate such impact; the impact on our business, operations and financial results due to the duration and scope of COVID-19, including the impact due to disruptions in our or our vendors' supply chains and due to restrictions imposed by federal, state, and local governments in response to increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in areas in which we operate (including but not limited to store closures); changes in consumer discretionary spending; changes in consumer demand or shopping patterns and the ability to identify new trends and have the right trending products in stores and online; investments in omni-channel growth not producing the anticipated benefits within the expected time-frame or at all; risks relating to vertical brands and new retail concepts; investments in business transformation initiatives not producing the anticipated benefits within the expected time-frame or at all; the amount devoted to strategic investments and the timing and success of those investments; inventory turn; changes in the competitive market and competition amongst retailers, including an increase in promotional activity; weather-related disruptions and seasonality of the Company's business; changes in existing tax, labor, foreign trade and other laws and regulations, including those imposing new taxes, surcharges, and tariffs, and compliance with such laws and regulations; increasing labor costs; limitations on the availability of attractive retail store sites; whether we exchange additional Convertible Senior Notes; unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential customer information; website downtime, disruptions or other problems with the eCommerce platform, including interruptions, delays or downtime caused by high volumes of users or transactions, deficiencies in design or implementation, or platform enhancements; disruptions or other problems with information systems; increasing direct competition from vendors, and increasing product costs due to various reasons, including foreign trade issues, currency exchange rate fluctuations, and increasing prices for raw materials due to inflation; risks associated with brick and mortar retail store model, including the ability to optimize our store lease portfolio and our distribution and fulfillment network; our ability to hire and retain quality teammates, including store managers and sales associates; negative reactions from customers, vendors and shareholders regarding Company policy changes and advocacy efforts related to social and political issues; the loss of key personnel; and developments with sports leagues, professional athletes or sports superstars.

For additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's actual results, see the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report filed with the SEC on March 23, 2022. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date of this release.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Nate Gilch, Senior Director of Investor Relations

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

investors@dcsg.com

(724) 273-3400

Media Relations:

(724) 273-5552 or press@dcsg.com

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share data)





13 Weeks Ended



July 30,

2022

% of Sales

July 31,

2021

% of Sales

















Net sales

$ 3,112,419

100.00 %

$ 3,274,842

100.00 % Cost of goods sold, including occupancy and distribution costs

1,991,037

63.97

1,967,765

60.09

















GROSS PROFIT

1,121,382

36.03

1,307,077

39.91

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

657,368

21.12

640,268

19.55 Pre-opening expenses

3,836

0.12

3,256

0.10

















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

460,178

14.79

663,553

20.26

















Interest expense

25,494

0.82

13,801

0.42 Other expense (income)

7,363

0.24

(6,795)

(0.21)

















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

427,321

13.73

656,547

20.05

















Provision for income taxes

108,819

3.50

161,038

4.92

















NET INCOME

$ 318,502

10.23 %

$ 495,509

15.13 %

















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:















Basic

$ 4.21





$ 5.86



Diluted

$ 3.25





$ 4.53





















NUMERATOR USED TO COMPUTE EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:















Basic

$ 318,502





$ 495,509



Diluted

$ 326,494





$ 495,509





















WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:















Basic

75,610





84,512



Diluted

100,389





109,271















































































DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share data)





26 Weeks Ended



July 30,

2022

% of Sales

July 31,

2021

% of Sales (1)





















Net sales

$ 5,812,624

100.0 %

$ 6,193,561

100.0 %

Cost of goods sold, including occupancy and distribution costs

3,706,528

63.77

3,797,857

61.32





















GROSS PROFIT

2,106,096

36.23

2,395,704

38.68





















Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,272,661

21.89

1,248,562

20.16

Pre-opening expenses

6,736

0.12

7,780

0.13





















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

826,699

14.22

1,139,362

18.40





















Interest expense

51,136

0.88

27,183

0.44

Other expense (income)

16,385

0.28

(14,146)

(0.23)





















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

759,178

13.06

1,126,325

18.19





















Provision for income taxes

180,117

3.10

269,060

4.34





















NET INCOME

$ 579,061

9.96 %

$ 857,265

13.84 %





















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:

















Basic

$ 7.63





$ 10.13





Diluted

$ 5.70





$ 7.96

























NUMERATOR USED TO COMPUTE EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:

















Basic

$ 579,061





$ 857,265





Diluted

$ 595,262





$ 857,265

























WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:

















Basic

75,895





84,631





Diluted

104,509





107,641













































(1) Column does not add due to rounding

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (In thousands)





July 30,

2022

July 31,

2021

January 29,

2022 ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,895,521

$ 2,236,733

$ 2,643,205 Accounts receivable, net

83,151

88,725

68,263 Income taxes receivable

1,277

700

1,978 Inventories, net

2,995,963

2,011,020

2,297,609 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

100,761

81,758

95,601 Total current assets

5,076,673

4,418,936

5,106,656













Property and equipment, net

1,321,737

1,323,174

1,319,681 Operating lease assets

2,071,084

2,083,010

2,044,819 Intangible assets, net

85,553

88,157

86,767 Goodwill

245,857

245,857

245,857 Deferred income taxes

55,873

34,672

35,024 Other assets

208,498

192,358

202,872 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 9,065,275

$ 8,386,164

$ 9,041,676













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Accounts payable

$ 1,489,321

$ 1,213,449

$ 1,281,322 Accrued expenses

503,759

564,400

620,143 Operating lease liabilities

482,195

468,667

480,318 Income taxes payable

12,673

83,645

13,464 Deferred revenue and other liabilities

294,003

237,143

317,433 Total current liabilities

2,781,951

2,567,304

2,712,680 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:











Revolving credit borrowings

—

—

— Senior Notes

1,481,886

—

1,481,443 Convertible Senior Notes

368,478

433,456

449,287 Long-term operating lease liabilities

2,096,410

2,173,897

2,099,146 Other long-term liabilities

163,041

206,132

197,534 Total long-term liabilities

4,109,815

2,813,485

4,227,410 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:











Common stock

522

605

520 Class B common stock

236

237

236 Additional paid-in capital

1,384,949

1,468,217

1,488,834 Retained earnings

4,493,516

3,857,257

3,956,602 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(85)

(6)

(82) Treasury stock, at cost

(3,705,629)

(2,320,935)

(3,344,524) Total stockholders' equity

2,173,509

3,005,375

2,101,586 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 9,065,275

$ 8,386,164

$ 9,041,676















DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED (In thousands)





26 Weeks Ended



July 30,

2022

July 31,

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income

$ 579,061

$ 857,265 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

164,269

158,009 Amortization of deferred financing fees and debt discount

2,601

14,963 Deferred income taxes

8,416

16,803 Stock-based compensation

26,694

25,414 Other, net

6,852

— Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(28,971)

(22,754) Inventories

(698,354)

(57,452) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(9,430)

1,559 Accounts payable

189,082

13,578 Accrued expenses

(90,127)

35,853 Income taxes payable / receivable

877

48,344 Construction allowances provided by landlords

29,273

18,344 Deferred revenue and other liabilities

(35,280)

(24,563) Operating lease assets and liabilities

(43,219)

(54,582) Net cash provided by operating activities

101,744

1,030,781 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Capital expenditures

(167,693)

(167,689) Proceeds from sale of other assets

14,261

9,671 Deposits and other investing activities

(17,580)

(19,130) Net cash used in investing activities

(171,012)

(177,148) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Principal paid in connection with exchange of Convertible Senior Notes

(200,000)

— Payments on other long-term debt and finance lease obligations

(361)

(385) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

13,997

20,648 Minimum tax withholding requirements

(35,147)

(20,132) Cash paid for treasury stock

(392,882)

(152,687) Cash dividends paid to stockholders

(82,937)

(64,232) Increase (decrease) in bank overdraft

18,917

(58,222) Net cash used in financing activities

(678,413)

(275,010) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(3)

43 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(747,684)

578,666 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

2,643,205

1,658,067 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$ 1,895,521

$ 2,236,733

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED

Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations (in thousands, except per share amounts)



13 Weeks Ended July 30, 2022













Net income After tax

interest from

Convertible

Senior Notes (2) Numerator used

to compute

earnings per

diluted share Weighted

average

diluted

shares Earnings

per

diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 318,502 $ 7,992 $ 326,494 100,389 $ 3.25 % of Net Sales 10.23 % 0.26 % 10.49 %



Convertible Senior Notes (1) — (7,992) (7,992) (13,881)

Non-GAAP Basis $ 318,502 $ — $ 318,502 86,508 $ 3.68 % of Net Sales 10.23 % — % 10.23 %









(1) Adjustment eliminates the impact of assumed share settlement of the Convertible Senior Notes as required by the if-converted method. Due to the Company's intent to settle the Convertible Senior Notes' principal in cash and the shares the Company expects to receive under its convertible bond hedge, which is designed to offset dilution, the Company does not expect the Convertible Senior Notes will have a dilutive effect upon conversion. Accordingly, the Company believes reflecting the notes as debt more closely represents the economics of the transaction upon future conversion. (2) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.



26 Weeks Ended July 30, 2022













Net income After tax

interest from

Convertible

Senior Notes (2) Numerator used

to compute

earnings per

diluted share Weighted

average

diluted

shares Earnings

per

diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 579,061 $ 16,201 $ 595,262 104,509 $ 5.70 % of Net Sales 9.96 % 0.28 % 10.24 %



Convertible Senior Notes (1) — (16,201) (16,201) (15,481)

Non-GAAP Basis $ 579,061 $ — $ 579,061 89,028 $ 6.50 % of Net Sales 9.96 % — % 9.96 %









(1) Adjustment eliminates the impact of assumed share settlement of the Convertible Senior Notes as required by the if-converted method. Due to the Company's intent to settle the Convertible Senior Notes' principal in cash and the shares the Company expects to receive under its convertible bond hedge, which is designed to offset dilution, the Company does not expect the Convertible Senior Notes will have a dilutive effect upon conversion. Accordingly, the Company believes reflecting the notes as debt more closely represents the economics of the transaction upon future conversion. (2) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.



13 Weeks Ended July 31, 2021















Income

from

operations Interest

expense Income

before

income taxes Net income (2) Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period Earnings

per

diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 663,553 $ 13,801 $ 656,547 $ 495,509 109,271 $ 4.53 % of Net Sales 20.26 % 0.42 % 20.05 % 15.13 %



Convertible Senior Notes (1) — (7,656) 7,656 5,665 (10,680)

Non-GAAP Basis $ 663,553 $ 6,145 $ 664,203 $ 501,174 98,591 $ 5.08 % of Net Sales 20.26 % 0.19 % 20.28 % 15.30 %









(1) Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's Convertible Senior Notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company. (2) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.



26 Weeks Ended July 31, 2021















Income

from

operations Interest

expense Income

before

income taxes Net income (2) Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period Earnings

per

diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 1,139,362 $ 27,183 $ 1,126,325 $ 857,265 107,641 $ 7.96 % of Net Sales 18.40 % 0.44 % 18.19 % 13.84 %



Convertible Senior Notes (1) — (14,963) 14,963 11,073 (9,947)

Non-GAAP Basis $ 1,139,362 $ 12,220 $ 1,141,288 $ 868,338 97,694 $ 8.89 % of Net Sales 18.40 % 0.20 % 18.43 % 14.02 %









(1) Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's Convertible Senior Notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible note hedge purchased by the Company. (2) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.

Reconciliation of Gross Capital Expenditures to Net Capital Expenditures (in thousands)

The following table represents a reconciliation of the Company's gross capital expenditures to its capital expenditures, net of tenant allowances.





26 Weeks Ended



July 30,

2022

July 31,

2021 Gross capital expenditures

$ (167,693)

$ (167,689) Construction allowances provided by landlords

29,273

18,344 Net capital expenditures

$ (138,420)

$ (149,345)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share Guidance (in millions, except per share amounts)



52 Weeks Ended January 28, 2023

Low End

High End

Net income After tax

interest

from

Convertible

Senior

Notes (2) Numerator

used to

compute

earnings

per diluted

share Weighted

average

diluted

shares Earnings

per

diluted

share

Net income After tax

interest

from

Convertible

Senior

Notes (2) Numerator

used to

compute

earnings

per diluted

share Weighted

average

diluted

shares Earnings

per

diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 880 $ 22 $ 902 102 $ 8.85

$ 1,056 $ 22 $ 1,078 102 $ 10.55 Convertible Senior Notes(1) — (22) (22) (14)



— (22) (22) (14)

Non-GAAP Basis $ 880 $ — $ 880 88 $ 10.00

$ 1,056 $ — $ 1,056 88 $ 12.00





























(1) Adjustment eliminates the impact of assumed share settlement of the Convertible Senior Notes as required by the if-converted method. Due to the Company's intent to settle the Convertible Senior Notes' principal in cash and the shares the Company expects to receive under its convertible bond hedge, which is designed to offset dilution, the Company does not expect the Convertible Senior Notes will have a dilutive effect upon conversion. Accordingly, the Company believes reflecting the notes as debt more closely represents the economics of the transaction upon future conversion. (2) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.

