KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoBlue, the leader in high-tech, high-touch health insurance solutions for the globally mobile, announces the appointment of Simon Jackson as Chief Growth Officer, leading the organization's Sales, Client Management, and Sales Effectiveness teams.

Simon Jackson appointed Chief Growth Officer at GeoBlue (PRNewswire)

GeoBlue, the leader in high-tech, high-touch health insurance solutions for the globally mobile, announces the appointment of Simon Jackson as Chief Growth Officer, effective August 22 , 2022.

Diego Fernández, President and CEO of GeoBlue said: "I am extremely excited to welcome Simon to GeoBlue's Executive Committee as our Chief Growth Officer. As market awareness and demand for our products continue to grow, Simon's extensive experience as a leader in the international benefits space will help us provide world-class solutions to the globally mobile and deliver on the high-touch, high-tech services people expect from GeoBlue."

Jackson joins GeoBlue from Mercer Health & Benefits, LLC, where he served as a Principal and Leader of Mercer's Expatriate Benefits Center of Excellence. He has over 20 years of sales and client management leadership experience working in the global benefits space at Bupa Global and UnitedHealthcare Global and has previously held roles such as Chief Commercial Officer, National Vice President of Sales, Director of Sales – Global Solutions, and Head of Sales and Account Management for both Europe and North America.

Jackson shares, "I am delighted to be joining GeoBlue to lead the growth team and to catapult GeoBlue to the next level. Having led Bupa Global's initial entry into the U.S. market in the early 2000s, and UnitedHealthcare Global's launch of their expatriate solutions in the early 2010s, I am keenly aware of the opportunities in the globally mobile benefits space. GeoBlue is uniquely positioned to support globally mobile customers and to take advantage of the opportunities that will arise in the future."

Jackson received his bachelor's degree from the University of the West of England, Bristol, has a certificate in Global Benefits Management, and was selected by Bupa to attend a Senior Executive Development program at the Roffey Park Leadership Institute.

Media Inquiries:

Lynn Pina, Chief Marketing Officer, GeoBlue

lpina@geo-blue.com | +1- 610-263-3061

About GeoBlue

Owned and backed by 15 Blue Cross Blue Shield companies and Bupa Global, GeoBlue is the trade name for the international health insurance programs of Worldwide Insurance Services, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, GeoBlue's purpose is to simplify the international healthcare experience for the globally mobile. GeoBlue members have access to one of the largest care networks in the world, coupled with high-tech, high-touch services that enable them to fulfill their international aspirations. Whether it's executives doing business in Tokyo, students studying in Spain, or tourists traveling the world, the power of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield brand is always within reach. To learn more, visit about.geo-blue.com.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GeoBlue