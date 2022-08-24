Involta Expands Its Cleveland Market Data Center

Carlyle-backed Company Brings Total Capacity Across Ohio to 10MW to Enable Regional Enterprise Growth and Digital Transformation

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of strategic leadership shifts and appointments, Involta announces the expansion of its Independence data center in the sought-after Cleveland market. The industry-leading hybrid IT, cloud computing, and data center services company has added 14,000 square feet of space and an additional 1MW of much-needed power to the facility to meet the increasing demand for enterprise colocation in Ohio's Northeast corridor.

Involta introduced its Independence data center in 2017. Backed by capital from the Carlyle Group, the expanded facility now spans 40,000 square feet and brings Involta's total capacity across Ohio to 10MW. As a hybrid IT provider, customers of the facility will also be able to leverage Involta's advanced portfolio of cloud-based solutions and cybersecurity services to empower secure, compliant digital transformation.

Other expansion highlights:

Leverages efficient Datasox design in the cold aisles to deliver supply air

Provides dedicated backup generators for ultra-redundancy

Allows delivery of utility and network services from multiple points in the facility Demarc and Headend rooms for added resilience

To mark the expansion of its Independence data center, Involta hosted an all-star celebration on August 23, featuring keynote speaker Nic Barlage, CEO of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Rock Entertainment Group and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Additional speakers included Involta's newly appointed President and CEO, James (Jim) Buie, Bruce Lehrman, Founder and Vice Chairman of Involta's Board of Directors, and Ken Kremer, Founder and Chief Technical Officer of Involta. Sponsors of the event included Rinderknecht, VMware, Veeam, Arista, Pure Storage, and CBRE.

"It was an honor to be here with Involta as they launched the expansion of their data center in Cleveland," said Nic Barlage, CEO of Cleveland Cavaliers, Rock Entertainment Group and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. "Involta has established a great reputation by supporting businesses with technology and promoting philanthropic efforts across the region. We applaud their continued investment into Northeast Ohio and look forward to seeing them grow locally and nationwide."

Involta's Independence data center is designed to Uptime Institute® Tier III facility criteria. It's connected to the company's Akron, Ohio, data center through a robust fiber ring that provides millisecond latency along the routes and between the two sites.

"Our Independence data center expansion in Cleveland marks the next phase of Involta's growth as we increase our footprint to deliver mission-critical infrastructure and services to healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing enterprises – along with the ever-evolving technology sector," said Jim Buie, President and CEO of Involta. "Having Nic of the beloved Cavaliers join us to mark this occasion is not only special, but it also illustrates the strong synergies between modern basketball and technology from wearable tech to analytics — all essentially enabled by data centers. We're looking forward to enabling growth and transformation for our customers in this thriving market and supporting them along their IT transformation journeys."

To learn more about Involta's Independence data center and how they help enterprises navigate their digital transformation roadmaps across infrastructure, facilities, public or private cloud environments, consulting or security solutions, visit involta.com .

About Involta

Involta is an award-winning hybrid IT and cloud-forward consulting firm orchestrating digital transformation for the nation's leading enterprises. Involta's ongoing mission is rooted in partnership. Its personalized approach identifies customers' requirements while earning their trust to ultimately deliver Superior Infrastructure and Services, Operational Excellence and People Who Deliver, keeping with the Involta brand promise.

Involta pairs strategic consulting with the unique ability to leverage owned data centers and infrastructure assets, empowering businesses with necessary security and reliability requirements. Its well-defined, rigorous process to deliver hybrid cloud, edge, consulting, and data center services have earned the company several designations, including a KLAS rating and review for partial healthcare IT outsourcing excellence. The company has also been recognized on several CRN lists and has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc. 5000 for nine consecutive years.

Involta enables customers with the power to transform their technology and the freedom to focus on their core business. To learn more about Involta, visit involta.com or follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

