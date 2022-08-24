New Research from Ballotpedia Offers Never-Before Available Information on U.S. School Boards

Filling a long-standing knowledge gap with objective, comprehensive data to make it easier for all Americans to engage with their local school board

MIDDLETON, Wis., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ongoing debates over what should be taught in public schools and the role of school boards has generated lots of headlines. But essential context on how many school boards there are, and who serves on them has been missing. Until now.

Ballotpedia today announced the release of its comprehensive new research report on U.S. school boards, "Analysis of School District and Board Member Characteristics, 2022."

"School board members comprise about 15% of all elected officials in the United States," said Ballotpedia Editor-in-Chief Geoff Pallay. "As we head into the 2022-2023 school year, we're providing our readers the ability to understand who represents them in these critical offices."

Exclusive research from Ballotpedia on the nation's public school boards has found:

There are 13,194 school districts nationwide with 82,423 school board members.

Hawaii and Washington, D.C. have the fewest school board members – nine total each – while Texas has the most with 6,994.

The average school board has 6.25 members. West Virginia has the lowest average membership – 3.45. Connecticut has the highest average membership – 9.97.

71% of school board members are elected to at-large seats. The rest represent individual districts.

Nationwide, 52.15% of school board members are male, while 43.29% are female. Our researchers were unable to find gender information on about 4.57% of school board members (but we're still digging).

Arkansas has the highest percentage of male school board members—63.90%

Florida has the highest percentage of female school board members—59.02%

"The new study fills a long-standing knowledge gap with objective, comprehensive data that will make it easier for all Americans to engage with their local school board officials," said Pallay. "Up until now, data on school boards has been hard to find and based on random studies and samples."

