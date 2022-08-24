Pluto Train 2 project to deliver economic benefits for Western Australia

Woodside Energy and Bechtel start construction on project site

KARRATHA, Western Australia, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction has commenced on the Pluto Train 2 project, a key milestone supporting jobs and economic growth in Western Australia.

Pluto Train 2 groundbreaking in Karratha, Western Australia (PRNewswire)

The Deputy Premier of Western Australia, the Hon. Roger Cook MLA, officially launched construction on the project at a ceremony in Karratha today.

Pluto Train 2 will be the second liquefied natural gas (LNG) train at Woodside Energy's (Woodside) existing Pluto LNG onshore facility and will process gas from the Scarborough development. The construction site for Pluto Train 2 is within the existing Pluto LNG boundary.

The Pluto Train 2 project will deliver significant economic benefits for Western Australia. Woodside, as operator of Pluto Train 2 and Scarborough, has made commitments to the Western Australian Government in its community development plans to support positive and sustainable community outcomes in the Pilbara region.

Bechtel will execute the engineering, procurement, and construction of Pluto Train 2, which will have an LNG capacity of about 5 million tonnes per annum. To continue to support Australia's domestic market, additional domestic gas infrastructure will be installed with capacity of about 225 terajoules per day, equivalent to keeping the lights on for a year in about 10,000 households.

Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill said the start of construction on Pluto Train 2 was a key milestone towards the delivery of the Scarborough Project, which would provide significant long-term economic growth and local employment opportunities for Western Australia and supply domestic and export markets for decades to come.

"Woodside is proud to build on the economic contribution that it has made over 35 years to communities in Western Australia.

"Many opportunities will be realised in WA, providing a boost to long-term investment in education and training, growing jobs and bringing work through the supply chain.

"Scarborough gas processed through an expanded and efficient Pluto facility will support the decarbonisation goals of our customers in Asia," she said.

The Pluto Train 2 Project will employ about 2,000 people at peak in 2024, with a large contingent of employees expected to be drawn from within Western Australia. Bechtel has already engaged a number of local and Indigenous businesses to support delivery, with more awards anticipated as the project progresses.

Bechtel Energy President Paul Marsden said Bechtel was pleased to start work on such an important project for the Asia-Pacific region.

"We are proud to do our part to invest in local communities and improve the quality of life where we work by creating jobs and opportunities, while also bringing greater energy security for the region," he said.

Bechtel has commenced site preparation, including office, crib hut, and other facility installation. Initial earthworks and activities in the laydown and storage areas will start up before the end of 2022.

Media contacts:

Bechtel Joanna Winters, social

performance manager Phone: +61 439 929 693 E: jwinters@bechtel.com Woodside Christine Forster M: 0484 112 469 E: christine.forster@woodside.com.au

About Pluto Train 2:

On 1 January 2022, Woodside Energy issued Full Notice to Proceed (FNTP) to Bechtel (Western Australia) Pty Ltd and Bechtel International, Inc (Bechtel) for the Pluto Train 2 Project Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) scope of work.

Woodside is the largest energy producer and the ninth largest company listed on the ASX, and Bechtel is excited to be working with this key customer to help meet the increasing global demand for LNG as a transitional energy source.

Woodside has a global portfolio and is recognised for its world-class capabilities as an integrated upstream supplier of energy.

Bechtel has commenced the full engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning scope to support delivery of the Pluto Train 2 Project, building on the ongoing construction of the temporary Construction Accommodation Village to accommodate the non-local construction workforce at the Gap Ridge Village site in Karratha.

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Since 1898, five generations of the Bechtel family have led the company through more than 25,000 projects on all seven continents. Bechtel has operated in Australia for 65 years in every Australian state and territory often delivering Australian or industry first in relation to size, scale, quality and impact.

Recruitment for Pluto Train 2 Project roles has now commenced. Registrations of Interest can be lodged on Bechtel's construction craft professional portal. All roles are also advertised on Bechtel's Job Portal.

Procurement activities have also commenced. Suppliers interested in the Pluto Train 2 Project are encouraged to email PlutoTrain2@bechtel.com.

bechtel.com. (PRNewsFoto/Bechtel) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bechtel