BONEFISH GRILL LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE CATERING

Market-fresh seafood and wood-grilled specialties now available for everyday gatherings and special events

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonefish Grill invites guests to enjoy shareworthy flavors and creative preparation with its new catering menu. The service, available at all locations nationwide, lets guests relax and experience Bonefish Grill's fanfare dishes at any event.

Bonefish Grill Catering

"We're excited to offer a fantastic catering menu for both work events or gatherings with friends and family," said Michael Healy, Bonefish Grill President. "From our iconic Bang Bang Shrimp to fresh seafood and bountiful pasta, there is something for everyone made with the quality for which Bonefish Grill is known."

Along with Bonefish Grill classics, catering choices include a feast-for-the-eyes Taco Bar, a dazzling presentation of fresh catches or one of several new seafood pastas. Pair these packages with gallon-sized beverages and opt for gluten-free and vegetarian menu items. Each catering package also includes salad, fresh bread with pesto, and house-baked cookies.

Highlights of the extensive catering menu crafted for up to 10 guests include:

Bang Bang Shrimp® : Crispy shrimp served with a signature creamy, spicy sauce.

Lily's Chicken® : Served with goat cheese, spinach, and artichoke hearts in a lemon basil sauce.

Blackened Baja Fish Tacos : Served with warm tortillas, shredded cabbage, mango salsa, chimichurri, and lime sour cream.

Dessert Platter: Macadamia nut brownies, slices of classic cheesecake with raspberry drizzle and an assortment of warm cookies.

Bonefish Grill catering menus can be filtered by dietary needs and are available for delivery or pickup nationwide. To find a convenient location and to place an order, visit www.bonefishgrill.com/catering.

About Bonefish Grill®

Offering a flavorful and spirited neighborhood retreat, Bonefish Grill serves shareworthy food and cocktails that guests can't wait to enjoy time and time again. The menu features skillfully crafted dishes made with high-quality ingredients, including fish from around the world hand-cut in-house daily, savory wood-grilled specialties and seasonal, locally created Partner's Selections. Sip and savor hand-crafted signature cocktails with unexpected touches and explore a distinctive list of perfectly paired wines and local craft beers. Bonefish Grill offers carside carryout, bountiful Family Bundle meals that feed up to five and catering selections for everyday gatherings and special events. Dine in, order carryout online at bonefishgrill.com or get delivery from DoorDash or UberEats. For more information, visit www.bonefishgrill.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

