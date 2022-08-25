Four Hightower Advisors Named to Forbes' America's Top Wealth Advisors List

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Hightower advisors have been named to Forbes' America's Top Wealth Advisors List, which features 250 of the country's most experienced financial advisors. The Hightower advisors included in the rankings are:

Moss Crosby, Twickenham Advisors, Huntsville, Ala.

Jeffrey Grinspoon , VWG Wealth Management, LLC, Vienna, Va.

Richard Saperstein , Treasury Partners, New York, N.Y.

Jordan Waxman , Nucleus Advisors, New York, N.Y.

"We want to congratulate Moss, Jeff, Rich and Jordan for their extraordinary commitment and dedication to their clients over the years," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "At Hightower, we're proud to support our advisors with value-added services and resources that allow them to focus on serving their clients and growing their businesses."

Of the 250 advisors named to the list, virtually everyone has more than 20 years of experience, and more than 80% of advisors have exceeded 25 years in business. Forbes' America's Top Wealth Advisors list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which interviewed candidates nominated by firms. SHOOK made its selections based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management. View the complete Forbes' list here https://www.forbes.com/top-wealth-advisors/#3059568b1a14.

In 2022, Forbes has named Hightower advisors to several of its other best-of lists, including America's Best Women Wealth Advisors 'Best-in-State' List, Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List and Best-in-State List of Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors. This year, Barron's has also named Hightower advisors to its advisor rankings, including 2022 Top 1200 List and 2022 List of Top 100 Financial Advisors

