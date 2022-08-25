GHX by Golden Harvest Launches the Future of Seed Sales with GHX Mobile

New digital application puts everything farmers need to manage their operations in their hands

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GHX by Golden Harvest® announced the launch of GHX™ Mobile, an online and app experience that puts the future of seed sales in the farmer's hands. GHX Mobile contains everything farmers need to manage their operations throughout the year, including field scouting recommendations, yield tracking and predictions, weather and markets, all in one user-friendly place.

"GHX Mobile is built to support an end-to-end approach to farming that focuses on minimizing risk and maximizing potential revenue opportunities for farmers," says Justin Welch, head of digital ag for Syngenta Seeds, U.S. "The digital experience meets farmers' daily needs, from crop-specific weather and markets to in-season replants and pest issues."

GHX Mobile was built with farmers in mind and can be used to manage all fields in an operation, regardless of what seed brand was planted in each field.

"Our ultimate goal with this digital platform is to help farmers use data to save time and increase revenue potential. The app gives farmers insights on key crop activities, including when to plant or spray and what fields to scout," says Welch. "In-season yield monitoring tied with current market prices will also give farmers real-time revenue estimates."

The new GHX by Golden Harvest, powered by GHX Mobile, is changing how seed is bought and serviced by creating a simple, seamless and transparent experience with MaxScript™, per acre pricing, ServiceSquad! and risk assurance benefits through the AgriClime™ weather protection offer.

"MaxScript allows growers to push plant populations to the max because there is no additional cost for the additional seed," says Brandon Leander, Syngenta Seeds North America business head of sales enablement software. "Recommendations are based on data-driven analytics and grower inputs, allowing farmers to select the best products at the right population in the right field."

GHX with ServiceSquad includes comprehensive customer service, in-person, on the phone and via collaborative tools on GHX Mobile. From product selection and purchasing to in-season progress and harvest analysis, GHX Mobile provides convenient tools and insights that allow for seamless seed management and decision-making throughout the season.

"The final key component of the new GHX by Golden Harvest is Risk Assurance," says Leander. "Risk Assurance is offered without premiums and helps offset the impact of adverse weather conditions during the growing season. The AgriClime program guarantees cash returns even in adverse weather."

GHX Mobile is currently available for farmers using iOS (Apple) devices and is being piloted in Iowa and Illinois.

©2022 Syngenta. 2001 Butterfield Road, Suite 1600; Downers Grove, IL 60515. Agriclime™, GHX™, Golden Advantage!, Golden Harvest™, MaxScript™, ServiceSquad™ are trademarks of a Syngenta Group Company. iOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco. All other trademarks are the property of their respective third-party owners.

