Baxter Planning Appoints Mårten Gustafsson as Chief Revenue Officer

The premier technology company focusing on the Service Supply Chain has added to its leadership team during this pivotal time of global growth.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter Planning, a pioneer and recognized leader in Service Supply Chain parts planning, optimization, and execution software solutions, today announced that Mårten Gustafsson will join the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

(PRNewsfoto/Baxter Planning) (PRNewswire)

Mårten brings vast experience in driving go-to-market strategies for global technology companies. Being a technology executive with more than twenty years of experience within multiple industries across the globe, Mårten aligns with Baxter Planning's passion for leading high-performing teams to help companies realize value with Baxter Planning's solutions.

"I am thrilled to welcome Mårten to Baxter Planning's leadership team as we globally scale our customer-base, expand our product line, and increase partnership with existing customers," said Chuck Moeling, Baxter Planning CEO. "Mårten's proven track record of excelling as a go-to-market leader makes him a perfect fit for our team."

"Baxter Planning has proven itself a leader in the Service Supply Chain and I'm honored to join this team,'' stated Mårten Gustafsson. "I look forward to building upon the team's existing passion for generating business-critical value for our clients around the globe. Effective Service Parts Management is essential for our clients' abilities to reduce cost, risks, and carbon footprint while simultaneously increasing margins and improving customer satisfaction.''

Mårten joins at a time of record growth for Baxter Planning as the company recently launched its second product, is preparing to launch its third product, and continues to serve organizations with complex Service Parts Management requirements.

In addition to Mårten joining as CRO, Phillip Kennedy has been named Baxter Planning's first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Phillip will lead the Marketing Team, focusing on delivering world-class customer experiences, increasing Baxter Planning's name recognition throughout the industry, and more.

Prior to Baxter Planning, Mårten worked for PTC, Dassault Systemés, and Syncron, driving significant growth and business expansion opportunities. As CRO, Mårten leads Baxter's global go-to-market team to drive new customer value and help some of the biggest companies in the world realize true Service Supply Chain transformation. Mårten holds a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Uppsala University. He will report directly to Chuck Moeling, CEO and will focus on growing Baxter Planning's global footprint.

About Baxter Planning

Founded in 1993, Baxter Planning became the first company to provide a dedicated global Service Supply Chain software and service solution. Their software is developed based on proven best practices, industry expertise, and a partnership with customers to automate inventory planning. Their Total Cost Optimization methodology replaces spreadsheets and manual processes to deliver the best service level at the lowest possible cost. As a worldwide leader in Service Supply Chain software, Baxter Planning helps customers plan billions in service parts inventory every day. For more information, visit www.baxterplanning.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Baxter Planning