CHICKEN SALAD CHICK FEEDING FAN DEMAND IN HOUSTON WITH LATEST OPENING IN WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE

-Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening with free chicken salad for a year to first 100 guests on Sept. 13th-

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest Houston-area restaurant at 5310 Weslayan St. in West University Place. This brings the brand's total to 12 in the metro area and is the third Chick for franchise owners Ronald and Kathleen Ram of Houston CSC LLC. Chicken Salad Chick West University will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, Sept. 13 by giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, Sept. 13 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Wednesday, Sept. 14 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tumbler.**

Thursday, Sept. 15 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free dessert.**

Friday, Sept. 16 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick Cooler.**

Saturday, Sept. 17 - All day long, purchase a Chick Special and receive a promo code for bonus points and a Free Scoop reward in the Chicken Salad Chick app.**

The Rams got their start in franchising with Pizza Patron, owning 10 locations across Texas. They opened their first Chicken Salad Chick in Katy in 2019, following with a second in 2020. They believe whole-heartedly in the brand's mission to serve others and have really enjoyed becoming part of the communities they serve. During the coronavirus pandemic, the Rams donated more than 400 meals to first responders and health care workers at local hospitals. They have also been hosting pop-up lunches around town to serve fans who have been anxiously waiting for this West University restaurant to open.

"We love the small-town atmosphere that West University provides right in the midst of the action in Houston," said Kathleen Ram. "Our newest location is centrally located for work, school, retail and fun. It's the ideal spot for on-the-go professionals and families looking for delicious food made with fresh ingredients every day. We can't wait to serve our flavorful varieties of chicken salad and sides to this community."

Chicken Salad Chick West University will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should start arriving at 7 a.m. to get checked in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss the return time, your spot will be awarded to the next in-line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your App the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickWestUniversity/.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 220 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

