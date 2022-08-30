smART sketcher® GO!, the portable projector that lets kids create smART art anywhere, nominated for a TOTY award

NEW YORK , Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flycatcher's small but mighty smART sketcher® GO!, which empowers kids to draw like the smartest artist no matter where they are, has been nominated as a finalist in this year's TOTY awards. Extending the fun of the award-winning smART sketcher® Projector, this portable drawing tablet combines hands-on play with tech innovation, encouraging creativity and fine motor skills while embracing STEAM learning and 21st century technology. The GO! has already received a Mom's Choice Awards Gold Seal.

Flycatcher's small but mighty smART sketcher® GO! empowers kids to draw like the smartest artist... anywhere!

The smART sketcher® GO! is a perfect go-to activity for passing time in cars, airplanes, waiting rooms and restaurants. Kids use the included cartridge to project images on paper and follow step-by-step instructions for drawing. A free app lets them also project any picture from their smart devices to create unlimited customized drawings. Lightweight but sturdy, the GO! quickly folds up to carry in a backpack or stow in a seat back. A built-in storage drawer can hold extra paper, drawing materials and finished art. The projector contains no wires to get tangled and no distracting sounds. In addition to the included 50 ready-to-draw activities and paper, the GO! is conveniently compatible with all smART sketcher® Projector 2.0 cartridges. Extra content cartridges, paper and drawing tools are available to extend the fun. smART sketcher® GO! is recommended for kids ages 5 to 105. It is available online at store.flycatcher.toys . Suggested retail price is $39.99.

About Flycatcher Inc.

Flycatcher Inc., a tech company founded in 2013, is on a mission to create engaging experiences for kids using emerging technologies and familiar play patterns. Flycatcher toys encompass STEAM learning concepts and core curricula while nurturing creativity, physical skills and emotional intelligence.

For more information you can go to store.flycatcher.toys . You can also connect with us on social media @flycatchertoys on Facebook, @flycatchertoys on Instagram, and Flycatcher Toys on Youtube.

