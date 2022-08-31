Callon Petroleum to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today announced Joe Gatto, President and Chief Executive Officer and Kevin Haggard, SVP and Chief Financial Officer will be meeting with investors at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Tuesday, September 6th and Wednesday, September 7th in New York.
An updated corporate presentation will be posted to the Company's website at http://www.callon.com under the "News" section the morning of the conference.
Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.
