Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's Non-Profit Hilarity for Charity, Celebrates 10th Birthday With Star-Studded Birthday Extravaganza

Join HFC on October 1, 2022, in Downtown Los Angeles for the biggest birthday extravaganza this year with an exclusive performance from John Mayer.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's Hilarity for Charity (HFC), a national non-profit organization on a mission to care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease, activate the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates, and be a leader in brain health research and education is turning 10 this year (#HBDHFC)! Join HFC at Rolling Greens on Mateo in Downtown Los Angeles for an event powered by a worthy cause featuring food, drinks, laughs, and star-studded performances.

HFC Birthday Extravaganza 2022

Co-hosted by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, the entertainment list is packed with exclusive performances by John Mayer, Justin Willman, Chloe Arnold's Syncopated Ladies, and DJ Samantha Ronson.

"We're so thrilled to host our 10th Birthday Extravaganza in person this year! Raising Alzheimer's awareness and supporting family caregivers is just as important now as it was when we founded HFC 10 years ago; in fact, the need is growing. We hope you will join us for this momentous occasion. With your support, we can change the trajectory of Alzheimer's and spread the word about the importance of brain health with some laughs and love. The night will feature amazing food, beverages, comedy, and fabulous performances," said Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen.

Tickets range from $500 for General Admission to $20,000 for a VIP experience for four guests. Interactive brain health experiences will be provided by UCI Mind, Pacific Neuroscience Institute, and ZenJoi. A live and silent auction will feature premiere items and experiences. All event proceeds directly benefit HFC and Alzheimer's support. The organization expects a tremendous turnout of 600 guests as they fundraise the night away.

Event sponsors include La Croix, Home Instead, Steel Partners Foundation, UTA, Biogen, and Lionsgate, among others who have made generous contributions to the cause.

About HFC: Founded in 2012 by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, HFC is a national non-profit organization on a mission to care for families facing Alzheimer's disease, educate young people about living a brain-healthy life, and activate the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates.

HFC 10th Birthday Logo

