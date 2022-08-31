Stafford Capital Partners announces final close of fourth infrastructure secondaries fund

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stafford Capital Partners ("Stafford"), a leading international private markets investment and advisory group is pleased to announce the close of Stafford Infrastructure Secondaries Fund IV ("SISF IV").

The closing marks the largest fund in Stafford's history, with the fund receiving €731m in commitments from 33 investors across 13 countries. Alongside these commitments, Stafford raised an additional £100m managed account for geographically focussed infrastructure secondary transactions.

With 13 closed transactions and a further three in exclusivity, Stafford expects to have committed 75% of capital commitments to the fund in Q4 2022. Following the closing of this fund, Stafford now has USD $1.7bn in infrastructure assets under management.

SISF IV is Stafford's fourth dedicated infrastructure secondaries fund. It invests in existing core infrastructure funds predominantly in Europe, North America and Australasia through LP as well as GP-led secondaries.

The fund is classified as an Article 8 fund under the Sustainable Finance Disclosures Regulation. It actively targets energy transition assets while strongly limiting its fossil-fuel related exposure.

Commenting on the close of SISF IV, Dr Ingo Marten, Managing Partner, Stafford Real Assets said:

"I am delighted to announce the closing of SISF IV and I am particularly pleased that we have attracted many new investors across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. For this fund we have pursued the successful strategy of the SISF series, focused on secondary transactions with strong managers".

William Greene, Managing Partner, Stafford Infrastructure added: "The diversified portfolio we have built for SISF IV exhibits strong cashflow visibility from high-quality diversified assets acquired through attractive, value-additive transactions, which deliver an immediate and stable yield to our investors"

About Stafford Capital Partners

Stafford Capital Partners ("Stafford") is an independent private markets investment and advisory firm with USD 8.1bn in assets under management and advice for more than 150 institutional clients worldwide. Founded in 2000, it has a global team of 80+ professionals investing in infrastructure, timberland, agriculture & food and sustainable private equity through secondaries, primaries, and co-investments. Stafford has been a UN PRI signatory since 2010 and has committed to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. It puts sustainability at the centre of its investment process and implements a well-defined ESG program across all strategies. In the UK, Stafford is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Firm Reference Number: 225586).

This release neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation to invest in any of Stafford's funds. It is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to invest in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale would be prohibited or to any person not meeting the required investor criteria.

View original content:

SOURCE Stafford Capital Partners