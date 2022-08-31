Women Business Collaborative Announces the Appointment of Robin Schwartz as Senior Director of Development

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC) the leading alliance of organizations, companies and individuals working together to achieve equal position, pay and power for all women in business, announces the appointment of Robin Schwartz to serve as Senior Director of Development.

Schwartz, who most recently served as Director of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at NextUp, a 501c3 nonprofit that advocates for advancing women in business, will assume responsibility for overseeing the WBC's revenue streams including grants, donations, and fundraising events. Prior to her role at NextUp, Schwartz worked in corporate sales in the software and broadcast radio industries in Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.

"We are excited to have Robin join our growing team," said Edie Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of the WBC. "Robin brings the right background, personality and skillset to successfully work with the over 55 corporate sponsors and partners of the WBC to accelerate impact in driving diverse leadership from the C-Suite to the Boardroom."

Based in Boise, Idaho, Schwartz is a graduate of Washington State University. She currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) representing Idaho in the Pacific Northwest Region.

About the Women Business Collaborative

The Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an alliance of over 70 women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. Through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability, we mobilize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies, and the media to accelerate change. For more information, please visit https://www.wbcollaborative.org.

