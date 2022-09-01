CodePath Announces Support from Google to Help Democratize Computer Science Education for Underrepresented Students Across Chicago

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --As part of a national plan to expand access to computer science education for over 11 million U.S. students, Google is funding CodePath's work in Chicago with a $500K grant to continue expanding opportunities to the nation's most competitive tech roles in underrepresented communities. With the recent influx of tech companies in Chicago, CodePath and Google are dedicated to democratizing computing education and creating successful pathways for students to become tomorrow's tech leaders, builders, and founders.

CodePath is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that partners with colleges and major tech companies to prepare underserved computer science students for careers in tech. With support from Google, CodePath will expand to other universities across Chicago to transform the economic futures of young people, their families, and their communities. (PRNewswire)

Chicago is the No. 1 city in the Midwest for growth in the tech sector and a global hub for tech employment. According to the Chicago Tech Effect study by the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, Chicago's tech ecosystem grew by 18% over the past decade and supports 18% of the city's workforce. While Chicago's tech ecosystem sees greater Black and Latinx participation than the national average — with 32% of diverse participation compared to the national U.S. average of 19%, according to the study — more must be done to close the representation gap, as Black and Latinx Chicagoans represent two-thirds of the city population.

"As Chicago continues to be a rapidly expanding tech hub in the Midwest, it is important that our young people be provided with ample opportunities to enter this lucrative industry," said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "Thanks to organizations like CodePath, we are able to accomplish this goal in an equitable and inclusive way. CodePath, now bolstered by funding from Google, will be able to continue in its efforts to connect underrepresented students to tech-related career paths through computer science education—thus helping to build a better economy that works for everyone."

With support from Google, CodePath is expanding its offerings in Chicago to ensure that local students have equitable pathways to careers within the burgeoning tech sector. CodePath brings together employers, students, and colleges to eliminate inequities in tech education and provide underrepresented students with a career trajectory that leads to significant economic mobility. CodePath's no-cost courses are developed by industry-leading software engineers and center on the needs and successes of students who self-identify as Black, Latinx, Indigenous, and students who come from low-income backgrounds.

"Providing equal access to tech education across Chicago is vital to build up the next generation of students in tech, and Google is proud to be a part of this initiative. This is an exciting partnership that invests in Chicago's diverse talent, while creating new opportunities for local students. Google is committed to long-term partnerships that bring positive contributions to the Chicago community," said Ben Collins-Sussman, co-site lead of Google's Chicago office.

"Tech continues to be on the rise in the Midwest, particularly in Chicago, and Google has been an important partner in ensuring underrepresented communities have access to computer science in their education, leveling the playing field for students and their futures," said Deputy Mayor Samir Mayekar. "We are thankful to CodePath and Google for supporting the futures of Chicago students and pushing to provide equitable opportunity for success in tech."

The statistics show there are far more computing job openings than computer science graduates in the United States. CodePath directly addresses this issue by resolving gaps between existing computer science curricula and industry needs. While these gaps certainly exist across the board, it is often the largest for underrepresented minority talent who might lack access to the proper, robust training and work experience essential to a tech career.

CodePath's vision is that Black, Latinx, Indigenous students, and students from low-income communities gain economic mobility in Chicago by becoming the next generation of tech leaders.

"CodePath is thrilled to have this support from Google to bring rigorous, industry-backed training to Chicago-based Computer Science students. With Google and local community partners, CodePath has the resources and network needed to create system-wide, enduring change within Chicago's higher education and tech workforce," said Michael Ellison, Founder and CEO of CodePath.

One such resident positively impacted by CodePath's work is Ebuka Egbunam, who started his journey as an undergraduate student majoring in Computer Science at City Colleges of Chicago-Wilbur Wright. With a 4.0 GPA and participation in CodePath's student leadership program, Ebuka was accepted as a transfer to continue his studies at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

"The biggest motivator for me is seeing my friends and family achieve less than they can, even when they put in more work. I want to be a person that creates huge impacts and changes a lot of lives," said Ebuka. "CodePath put me in a position to become a leader and a better communicator. My first step towards a career in software engineering was the support I received from CodePath."

Google's support of CodePath will help the nonprofit expand to other universities across Chicago to transform young people's economic futures, families, and communities.

