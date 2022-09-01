GUARDIAN HUNTERS - A MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE DEFENSE GAME GENRE

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Game Garden and Playground have collaborated to launch the Guardian Hunters project, after the success of the Creature Hunters, which was released in July, drew a lot of attention and achieved good results. As previously announced, a game of defense against an onslaught of various creatures is in the works for release later this year. Similar to Creature Hunters, this version will be a P2E game, called Guardian Hunters.

Play-to-Earn (P2E) games are the gaming industry's future, allowing players to invest in games without spending money on them. This new trend has upended the traditional gaming model by making it possible for gamers to earn money while playing games. Guardian Hunters is expected to be the most popular P2E defense game in which players can play, trade, and meet new people.

The Creature Hunters community is rapidly expanding

Creature Hunters is a simple game in which players move and match blocks to create as many combos as possible and defeat Creatures, allowing them to be rewarded for their efforts and earn profits. The game is constantly improving its features in order to increase user engagement, represent the true value of effort and game profit, and provide users with a high level of pleasure.

Many events have attracted hundreds of thousands of participants

The Creature Hunters community currently has over 300,000 active members. The massive prize pool is the most appealing aspect of Creature Hunters events. Participants have the opportunity to win substantial awards.

Creature Hunters has hosted several well-attended fan events, demonstrating the game's popularity. There was also a lot of interest in new robots, animals, and music. The Creature Hunters theme music is available on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music.

Over 200,000 people attended the NFT Music Airdrop event in July. This event had 10,000 participants who had to complete tasks in order to win NFT Music. Following this, the game will evolve into online idol robots where you can meet and engage in a variety of related activities such as music and games. This must be great news for Hunter's community.

What are the Guardian Hunters' expectations?

Guardian Hunters game is a defense game that blocks enemies from coming by summoning robots with unique abilities that differ from the earth, water, fire, wind, etc. It is expected to be able to redesign existing robots and creatures in SD versions to provide more appealing user experiences.

Users can use a variety of tactics by combining different characteristics and skills. PVP and cooperative modes will be supported, and users will receive numerous rewards such as attendance rewards, daily rewards, and quest rewards.

There is no doubt that the gaming industry is growing. The rise of Play-to-Earn will lead to a transformation in gaming trends, which will almost certainly revolutionize existing large projects. So, Guardian Hunters is promised to become the market leader in the NFT defense game market. More information about Guardian Hunters will be announced soon. You can check out Creature Hunter's official channels for the most recent news and updates.

