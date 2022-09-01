Leaf Home™ Opens Two More Locations in August Through Gutter Protection Expansion

HUDSON, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of home solutions, has opened its latest locations of its LeafFilter® Gutter Protection business. Newly located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Milford, Connecticut, these offices will support Leaf Home and LeafFilter's mission to provide homeowners across North America with a permanent solution to clogged gutters.

As one of North America's largest home improvement companies, Leaf Home delivers innovative, quality products across the U.S. and Canada for customers looking to make upgrades inside and outside the home. Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has empowered homeowners to eliminate gutter cleaning hassle with its award-winning and patented technology, scientifically designed to keep everything out of the gutters except water.

"We're incredibly proud of the continued success that has put us in a position to serve homeowners in these communities," said Chris Counahan, Chief Sales Officer at Leaf Home and President of LeafFilter Gutter Protection. "Families in Cedar Rapids and Milford can expect our teams to provide timely, outstanding service with the support of a trusted national company."

LeafFilter Gutter Protection is intentionally designed to improve the quality of life for homeowners everywhere, particularly those who are looking to safely protect and maintain their home for years to come. Custom installations and financing options allow representatives to work with each homeowner's existing gutters and budget, allowing projects to be completed in a matter of hours, instead of weeks or months.

To learn more and see if LeafFilter Gutter Protection serves a community near you, visit its website and schedule a free estimate today.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded, innovative home solutions in North America. The company is on a mission to enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families by delivering seamless, transformative home solutions including gutter protection, home safety, water purification, and other home enhancement products. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, and locations across the U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home has become a trusted partner to over 1.1 million homeowners. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

