Navi Releases 2022 US Wireless Plan Report

The wireless plan report finds T-Mobile's Magenta and Magenta Max plans lead the industry in overall value

BOSTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navi, which aggregates the best wireless phone and plan deals for consumers, today released its 2022 US Wireless Plan Report, which evaluates and ranks the best available unlimited postpaid phone plans from across the wireless industry.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Navi) (PRNewswire)

Consumers face a litany of options when choosing a wireless plan, with telecom carriers offering seemingly countless combinations of plans, perks, and price points. Carriers also differentiate their plans based on data usage, international capabilities, as well as additional perks like streaming services, among other factors. To make sense of all these nuances and provide consumers with an apples-to-apples comparison of plans, Navi developed its own "Plan Score" and methodology to rate 19 postpaid unlimited plans from the six biggest carriers across six feature dimensions.

The 2022 US Wireless Plan Report used Navi's unique methodology to highlight noteworthy developments in the wireless industry from March through June 2022. The report includes a side-by-side comparison of features at every price point from major wireless service carriers to help consumers evaluate which plans offer the best value for their specific needs.

Key findings from the report include:

A new category of "value" unlimited plans has emerged over the last few months with AT&T's introduction of Value Plus, T-Mobile's rollout of Base Essentials and, most recently, Verizon's launch of Welcome Unlimited. These plans are tailored towards price-conscious consumers but they all have significant limitations. T-Mobile's two top plans, Magenta and Magenta Max, decidedly out-score their equivalents at AT&T and Verizon after adjusting for price. At the lower end of the market, Spectrum and Xfinity Mobile have some of the most competitive plans, but selecting a plan from one of these carriers requires that you (a) live in an area where they offer service, and (b) subscribe to their home Internet services. Beyond the cellular data component of service plans, carriers try to differentiate themselves by adding streaming services (e.g. like Netflix) and hotspot connectivity (as well as other features). Navi marketplace behavior data shows that consumers place much higher value on hotspot capabilities than they do on streaming services. The carriers (Verizon and AT&T most recently) have recognized this and are adding additional hotspot features to many of their plans.

Navi's 2022 US Wireless Plan Report was compiled using Navi's database of wireless plan and phone deals from the top carriers and OEMs across the telecom industry. Navi's Marketplace is now available for free at yournavi.com where site visitors can search for the best deals on phones or associated phone plans.

"This report illustrates the diversity in offerings from wireless carriers and how many options consumers have to sort through to find the right deal for them," said Patricio Paucar, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at Navi. "We hope that by publishing this report, consumers can more easily understand what makes each plan unique and find the best option for their needs."

To learn more, read the full Navi Q2 2022 Wireless Plan Scoring Report here.

About Navi

Navi is an independent and unbiased US wireless services marketplace. Founded by industry veterans, Navi offers consumers the most comprehensive, easy-to-use, and rewarding wireless experience. Its flagship products include Phone Navigator, which helps consumers find the right phone at the best price, and Plan Navigator, which matches consumers with the best plan for their needs. For more information and to use Navi's services, please visit www.yournavi.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Navi