STL strengthens its global market presence with the appointment of Ashwini Bakshi as Chief Sales Officer

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STL [NSE: STLTECH], one of the industry's leading integrators of digital networks, today announced the addition of Ashwini Bakshi as Chief Sales Officer to its global leadership team. In his new role, Ashwini will be a part of the Executive Committee of the company and will be responsible for driving the company's order book and revenues across portfolios, customer segments and geographies.

The industry is witnessing large-scale network buildouts and STL is expanding its capabilities across domains to offer advanced end-to-end solutions in this decade of network creation. Ashwini, through his experience and expertise, will bolster STL's efforts to build deep customer engagements, unlock the next phase of technology solutions leadership and set up a solid foundation for future growth.

Prior to joining STL, Ashwini was the Managing Director, Head of Region Europe & Africa at Project Management Institute (PMI). He has more than 25 years of global experience working with the likes of Nokia, Ericsson and Kathrein Mobile. Ashwini has played an instrumental role in sales and strategic growth capability building. He has led and delivered a formidable financial performance for telecom giants working with world-class teams. He has led multi-billion dollar P&Ls at Nokia/Nokia Siemens and was instrumental in significantly multiplying O&M solution orders and revenues at Ericsson. He has managed a broad and global customer base spanning service providers, corporates and the public sector (MTNL, BSNL, public infrastructure, and Defence sector in India and Germany) and has been an integral part of their digital journey.

Commenting on his new role, Ashwini said: "STL continues to blaze the trail in technology innovation and is well positioned to drive the next generation digital transformation across the globe. I look forward to mobilising STL's innovation and technology leadership to create value for our key customers and deliver on our purpose of transforming billions of lives through digital networks."

Commenting on Ashwini's appointment, Ankit Agarwal, MD, STL, said: "I welcome Ashwini to STL family. Being one of the industry's leading integrators of digital networks, our endeavour is to design and develop innovative solutions for our customers to fulfil their business objectives. We believe that Ashwini's rich experience and expertise in new business development, customer advocacy, and in-depth execution will play a pivotal role in establishing us as a technology solutions leader and creating unmatched value for our customers."

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks that helps telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. Read more, Contact us.

