AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2022 CITI GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at Citi's 2022 Global Healthcare Conference at 8:50 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. David M. Reese, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development and Peter H. Griffith, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com, under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

