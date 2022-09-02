Meco Limited announces the launch of world first advanced solar-electric cryptocurrency mining rigs for enhanced performance.

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meco Limited (mecobit) unveiled the much-anticipated Ultimate Solar Power System (a solar power system with amazing backups and cryptocurrency miners) at an elite launch event at the Hong Kong Technology Bureau in August 2022.

Compact Solar Station Solar Panel Kit (Complete) Solar Array M4000 Highlights One of the most memorable solar powered crypto equipment in the world. Essential equipment that helps keep running or affects equipment such as appliances, dryers, pool siphons or electric car chargers, or even cryptocurrency mining equipment. We are looking for a boost from the global problems of fossil fuel by-products, high levels of electricity consumption. "It improves the way we approach imagination and planning. Moreover, make this progress reasonable for the customer," said B. FRANCI, CEO of MECO LIMITED.

With the solar-focused part of the controlled hash rate seemingly easy to develop, many see the potential for sustainable electricity use in Bitcoin mining as a cycle of justice – Mecobit provides an extreme boost to cryptocurrency mining by enabling the mission to use sustainable electricity. The cheapest electricity imaginable will encourage more tasks to focus exclusively on environmentally friendly sources such as solar energy.

Key features of our miners:

Meco Rack :

Capacity: BTC-4850 TH/s, ETH/ETC-20000 MH/s

Calculation: SHA256, Ethash

8 x Nvidia RTX 3090 (includes warranty)

2 x Mining Frame/Shelf

3 x 930W 110-220V fully modular power supplies.

M100 miner:

Hash Rate: BTC 450TH/s, ETH/ETC 2000MH/s

Power: 1400 watts

Calculation: SHA256, Ethash

Connection: Ethernet/Wireless

M200 miner

Hash Rate: BTC 650 TH/s, ETH/ETC 2300 MH/s

Power: 1800 watts

Calculation: SHA256, Ethash

Connection: Ethernet/Wireless

About Mecobit

It was launched in 2015 with the determination to create and demonstrate to the world a solar-powered digital currency mine, and depending on the miner's inclination, Ethash, SHA-256 or Scrypt innovations can be used. The organization says it is the absolute first solar-powered digital currency mining project on Earth. "We need to disrupt the solar charger business by providing more power at a more reasonable value than was recently thought to be the case." - B. Franci (founder). Based on Chiswick High Road in London, UK, Mecobit has locations in various urban communities around the world, including the US. Additional information about the organization and its projects is available on the organization's website www.mecobit.com

Contact:

Ben Lukas

ben.lukas@mecobit.com

