Mike Morse Law Firm Supplies Backpacks to Detroit Youth Choir at Back-to-School Event

For the second year in a row, Mike Morse Law Firm has provided roughly 100 backpacks to the Detroit Youth Choir

DETROIT, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Mike Morse Law Firm joined Detroit Youth Choir students and staff for a back-to-school celebration at Marygrove College. The firm donated more than 100 backpacks to the choir students. This is the second year in a row that the firm has partnered with the Detroit Youth Choir to set the students up for a successful school year through the Project Backpack program.

Students were able to grab a backpack provided by Mike Morse Law Firm and fill it up with various school supplies. New choir students were welcomed at the event and choir placements for the upcoming school year were unveiled.

"This partnership with Mike Morse Law Firm is great for us, we love it," Anthony White, director of the Detroit Youth Choir said. "We care about education and want our students to be prepared when they go back to school."

To date, the Mike Morse Law Firm has donated more than 250,000 backpacks through the Project Backpack program. Project Backpack has been providing backpacks filled with school supplies to local students for the past nine years.

"The talent these students have is unbelievable," Mike Morse said. "I was fortunate enough to see them perform last year and I am so glad we were able to come back for a second year. We are so excited to be able to help them get ready for a great school year ahead."

About Mike Morse Law Firm

Since 1995, the Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims. They are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian, and motorcycle accidents as well as Social Security disability claims. They are experts in Michigan's No-Fault Act. Since opening their doors in 1995, the firm has won over one billion dollars for its clients. Mike Morse Law Firm handles cases throughout the state of Michigan, with a main office in Southfield. To learn more, call (855) 645-3946 or visit www.855mikewins.com.

