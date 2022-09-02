Valeo Networks Acquires Alura Business Solutions, Expanding its MSSP Reach into the Northeastern United States

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. and PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeo Networks, a leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), today announced it is acquiring Alura Business Solutions, LLC, a Managed Service Provider (MSP) based in Plymouth Meeting, PA. Financial terms are not being released.

Alura Business Solutions provides IT solutions for organizations in a number of markets, including manufacturing, non-profit, and healthcare. It will operate as DBA Alura Business Solutions (A Valeo Networks Company). The company will continue its normal operations out of its location in Plymouth Meeting.

Alura was founded in 2005, and has provided high quality, customized IT solutions for small and mid-sized organizations in and around Plymouth Meeting. It has implemented efficient and effective managed IT services that enhance security, increase productivity, and maintain exceptional operational reliability for its clients.

"Our efforts to scale Valeo continues its forward momentum. The acquisition of Alura gives us a robust presence in the Northeast and truly expands our national footprint," said Travis Mack, CEO, Valeo Networks. "We are excited to have Alura join our team of companies."

"We are thrilled to become part of the Valeo Networks family," said Jason Derstine, CEO & President, Alura Business Solutions. "We are now part of one of the largest MSSPs in the United States, and we are extremely honored to become a Valeo company. We can continue to serve our existing clients, and will be able offer even more services than ever before, and reach into new areas. This is a very humbling and proud moment for our organization."

About Valeo Networks

Valeo Networks is a full-service, award-winning Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) that serves State, County, Municipal markets; small-to-medium businesses (SMBs); and non-profit organizations. Firmly seated in the top 5% of revenue generating MSSPs nationwide—making it one of the largest MSSPs nationally—Valeo Networks provides solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, compliance, cloud, network infrastructure, and managed IT services. With over 22 years of industry experience, Valeo Networks is headquartered in Rockledge, FL, with additional locations nationwide. Learn more at www.valeonetworks.com.

