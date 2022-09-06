InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Way to Help Relieve Breast Pain (LGT-205)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient and comfortable way to apply heat to the chest to help relieve breast pain," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the CHEST WARMER. My design can be used at any place or time."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to help relieve breast pain. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional heating pads. As a result, it eliminates the hassle of laying on the couch or bed and it could enhance comfort and overall wellness. The invention features a safe and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for new mothers, pregnant women, cancer patients, patients who have undergone breast augmentation and other individuals suffering from breast pain. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-205, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp