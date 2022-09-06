New Richmond American Community in St. Johns County Now Open

Seasons at Morada is located in a desirable area near historic downtown St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that Seasons at Morada (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtMorada), a new community in St. Augustine, is now open for sales. This exciting new neighborhood will offer nine ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/JaxSeasons), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

On Saturday, September 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, September 11, 12 to 6 p.m, prospective homebuyers are invited to visit Seasons at Morada to tour the brand-new Agate, Beech, Pearl and Hawthorn model homes. One lucky visitor will win a $100 Visa® Gift Card.*

More about Seasons at Morada:

New ranch and two-story homes from popular Seasons™ Collection

9 floor plans with open layouts and designer details

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,390 to 2,640 sq. ft.

Near historic downtown St. Augustine

Close proximity to notable schools, parks and beaches via I-95

Easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment

Agate, Beech, Hawthorn and Pearl models open for tours!

Everyone who builds a brand-new Richmond American home from the ground up at Seasons at Morada will have the opportunity to meet with a professional design consultant to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces. This complimentary design consultation (RichmondAmerican.com/HomeDesignFlorida) will take place at the builder's Home Gallery™, a one-of-a-kind showroom where buyers can select even the smallest details, like doorknobs and drawer pulls, to help ensure that their new home is anything but cookie-cutter.

Seasons at Morada is located at 138 Lightsey Crossing Lane in St. Augustine. Call 904.217.3381 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

