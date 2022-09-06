PortAventura World is showcasing its longest and most sustainable Halloween celebration yet with two new passages of terror

From 24th September to 13th November, PortAventura World will be celebrating the longest edition in its history with top new additions such as the first Halloween passage of terror for children, Trick or Treat, and MTV Hor-Rock in Texas , a spooky musical circuit.

The 12,000 pumpkins that will decorate PortAventura World are locally sourced and will be used after Halloween as food for the animals from nearby farms as an example of circular economy.

Last year more than 800,000 people visited PortAventura World during Halloween, and the 2022 edition it is expected to surpass this number and the turnover of previous years

TARRAGONA, Spain, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The longest and most terrifying season in PortAventura World's history, which will last for more than 50 days, is here with big new additions. From 24th September until 13th November, thrill-seekers will be able to visit 6 passages of terror, as well as a wide range of shows involving more than 200 artists with almost 200 hours of shows per week. One of the most special new additions is the first children's horror show, Trick or Treat, and MTV Hor-Rock in Texas. The resort will also celebrate its black edition on the night of 8th October at MTV Hor-Rock Night.

The park will be decorated with over 12,000 pumpkins (PRNewswire)

For David García Blancas, General Business Manager at PortAventura World, "Halloween is one of the most anticipated times of the year for our customers and this was proven last year with our more than 800,000 visitors. This year we will be celebrating one of the longest seasons ever, with more than 50 days to have a scarily great time, with the aim of reaching record figures yet again and surpassing the revenues of previous years".

Sustainability and good environmental practices will also play their part during the season. As has become tradition, every corner of the park will be decorated with over 12,000 pumpkins, which will weigh more than 120,000 kg in total and will be grown on a farm in the Penedés region near the resort, following the circular economy and zero waste strategy implemented by the company. Halloween will also be celebrated in a special way at PortAventura's Village Dreams, the PortAventura Foundation's play area where families with children with serious illnesses are staying as part of their emotional recovery therapy.

