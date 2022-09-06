Rigel to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that Dean Schorno, the company's chief financial officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in New York, NY.

To access the live and subsequently archived webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.rigel.com. Please connect to Rigel's website several minutes prior to the start of the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.

About Rigel

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders, cancer and rare immune diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA approved product is TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets, the only oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. The product is also commercially available in Europe, the United Kingdom (TAVLESSE) and Canada (TAVALISSE) for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia in adult patients.

Rigel's portfolio also includes olutasidenib, an oral, small molecule inhibitor of mutated IDH1 being investigated for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) and other malignancies. Rigel in-licensed olutasidenib from Forma with exclusive, worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize the investigational agent.

Rigel conducted a Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT03764618) evaluating fostamatinib for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA)1. Fostamatinib is also currently being studied in a Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT04629703) for the treatment of hospitalized high-risk patients with COVID-191 and an NIH/NHLBI-sponsored Phase 3 clinical trial (ACTIV-4 Host Tissue Trial, NCT04924660) for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.

Rigel's other clinical programs include its interleukin receptor-associated kinase (IRAK) inhibitor program, and a receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase (RIPK) inhibitor program in clinical development with partner Eli Lilly and Company. In addition, Rigel has product candidates in development with partners BerGenBio ASA and Daiichi Sankyo.

For further information, visit www.rigel.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Please see http://www.tavalisseuspi.com/ for full Prescribing Information.

The product for this use or indication is investigational and has not been proven safe or effective by any regulatory authority.

