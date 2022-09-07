Dr. Sajan Reviews And Donates Backpacks & School Supplies To Underprivileged Children

Seattle Plastic Surgeon Dr. Javad Sajan Provides Seattle School Children With Needed School Supplies

SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Javad Sajan and the team at Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery prepared and donated backpacks and school supplies to local children in need. With school starting and many families unable to afford necessary supplies, the team at Allure Esthetic purchased quality backpacks for schoolchildren from primary to high school age.

Each child received at least $60 worth of school supplies.

On Saturday, September 3rd, the families came to collect the backpacks and supplies at the Allure Esthetic office in Seattle. The kids picked out their backpacks full of the supplies needed for their grade level. Some of the supplies donated included mechanical pencils, white out, rulers, notebooks, and binders.

Each child received at least $60 worth of school supplies. The fundraiser and donations were organized by Dr. Sajan's 501c3 nonprofit, the Zera Foundation. Allure Esthetic is proud to work with the organization to serve and give back to the community. One of the families whose children received backpacks said, "We came here to pick up backpacks for our two kids, and it's a great help because we now don't have to incur these expenses. And the money we saved can go towards other family expenses."

Allure Esthetic and Dr. Sajan regularly participate in community service projects including volunteering at local food banks, donating to frontline workers during the pandemic, and providing needed supplies to local women's shelters. Dr. Sajan also offers pro bono surgery to domestic abuse survivors and transgender patients through the Zera Foundation. He and his team are thrilled to serve his patients and community in a way that will impact the lives and well-being of local schoolchildren.

About Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad Sajan is a plastic surgeon and medical director of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery . With years of surgical and non-surgical experience in the aesthetic field, patients travel from across the world for his expertise. The Zera Foundation focuses on serving underprivileged women and children around the world and the local Seattle area. Find Dr. Sajan, Allure Esthetic, and their community service efforts on Instagram @realdrseattle.

