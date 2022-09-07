Great News: IEHP Named One of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Health Care™, Ranking #15

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan, one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the nation, announced its designation as a 2022 Best Workplaces in Health Care™. The Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine designation reaffirms what the company's annual survey revealed: 92% of the employee respondents believe IEHP is a great place to work, a statistic 35% higher than the average U.S. company.

The designation from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine reaffirms what our Team Member annual survey revealed: 92% of IEHP employee respondents believe the health plan is a great place to work, a statistic 35% higher than the average U.S. company. (PRNewswire)

"Our strong team culture fuels our commitment to heal and inspire the human spirit," says IEHP Chief Organizational Development Officer Janet Nix. "Working together, we've cultivated a strong, collaborative working environment where our team members take pride in doing the right thing for all we serve, including each other."

The Best Workplaces in Health Care award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 161,000 current employees from Great Place to Work® certified companies. Of IEHP's 2,817 employees, 87% completed the survey that covered a variety of workplace quality experiences, including pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference and feeling their work has special meaning. Highlights from the survey of IEHP's employees include:

96% feel good about ways the organization contributes to its community

95% report having special and unique company benefits

94% are proud to tell others their place of employment

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America to select winners based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do. The survey also provides team members the opportunity to give personal feedback regarding what they feel the company can do to improve even further.

"The feedback delivered in these surveys is critical to moving IEHP forward and continuing to uphold our mission to heal and inspire the human spirit," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "Our team members inspire the work we do every day and their innovative feedback has driven many of the initiatives we've implemented."

The Best Workplaces in Health Care list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

"It is our honor to spotlight the Best Workplaces in Health Care," says Michael C. Bush, chief executive officer of Great Place to Work. "Health care heroes have been on the front lines saving lives, and these organizations dug deep to tailor their support to the rapidly changing demands from the pandemic. We applaud their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures."

When asked if there was anything unusual or unique about IEHP that makes it a great place to work, team members responded with personal insights, highlighting the organization's positive impact.

"IEHP is unique in that they 'walk their talk.' In the 20 years of experience as a nurse, I have never been employed by an organization such as IEHP," shared an IEHP team member in the anonymous survey. "They truly care for our community just as much as they care for their employees. It is a blessing to be part of such an amazing organization that exudes its mission, vision and values. I look forward to completing my mission as a nurse at IEHP."

To learn more about IEHP and career opportunities, visit iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 3,000 team members. Through dynamic partnerships with providers and community organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)