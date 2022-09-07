HLTH Launches WELL by HLTH, A New Experience Platform for Consumer Wellness Brands

WELL by HLTH, debuting at HLTH 2022 in Las Vegas, will convene senior executives from leading consumer-focused wellness and lifestyle brands.

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HLTH , the premier platform bringing together the entire health ecosystem, launches WELL by HLTH to accommodate and further connect an evolving industry landscape. WELL by HLTH, debuting at HLTH 2022, will convene senior executives and leading consumer brands in the areas of wearables, fitness, mental wellness/mindfulness, metabolic health and cardio metabolic disease, nutrition, longevity, sexual health, sleep health, psychedelics, and food innovation.

Interwoven throughout the event, WELL by HLTH participants will have a unique opportunity to engage with employers, payers, providers, investors, associations, biopharma, policymakers, media, and the patient community. WELL by HLTH will highlight the power of consumer-driven healthcare and deliver a platform for much-needed disruption through a curated program, forward-thinking sessions, and dedicated event footprint, featuring a garden-themed stage, Zen Lounge, WELL by HLTH Cafe, and Hosted Buyer Lounge.

"We are in the midst of a significant shift in how people pursue and receive healthcare," said Jonathan Weiner, Founder and CEO at HLTH. "With many of the leading consumer brands and executives set to appear on stage at HLTH 2022, WELL by HLTH is well-positioned to become the intersection of culture and care, while setting the stage for a new conversation around consumer-led healthcare."

Notable executives and thought leaders confirmed to take the stage include David Ko, Chief Executive Officer and Jay Shetty, Chief Purpose Officer (Calm), Will Ahmed, Founder & Chief Executive Officer (WHOOP), Russell Glass, Chief Executive Officer (Headspace Health), Cassidy Rouse, Senior Vice President, Growth Partnerships & Corporate Wellness (Peloton), Firdaus Bhathena, General Manager of Healthcare (Noom), James Park, Fitbit VP, GM & Co-founder, (FitBit at Google), Shyamal Patel, Head of Science (ŌURA), Ashley Mills, Co-Founder & Co-Chief Executive Officer (obé Fitness), Ara Katz, Co-Founder & Co-Chief Executive Officer (Seed Health), Isabelle Kenyon, Founder & Chief Executive Officer (Calibrate Health, Inc.), Michael Miyamoto, M.D., M.B.A., Medical Director, Amazon Halo (Amazon), Jostein Solheim, Chief Executive Officer, Health & Wellbeing (Unilever), Ben Goodwin, Co-Founder, CEO & Formulator (Olipop, Inc.), Amy Shecter, Chief Executive Officer (Ever/Body) and many more.

"The healthcare industry continues to move towards holistic, preventative care models with consumers at the helm of their own wellness journeys," added Jody Tropeano, Head of Content at HLTH. "Consequently, both established institutions and emerging brands must align to sufficiently address the societal behavioral shift in seeking proactive self-care and start pivoting away from a predominantly sick-care system."

HLTH 2022 takes place November 13-16, 2022. Attendees can register here or qualify to attend free of charge through the Hosted Buyer Program , a curated marketplace of health buyers and solution providers designed for senior executives and decision-makers. Members of the media and social media influencers are also encouraged to attend and can apply for a media pass here . Brands can get involved as an inaugural WELL by HLTH sponsor by submitting their interest here .

About HLTH

HLTH (pronounced "health") is the leading platform bringing together the entire health ecosystem, focused on health innovation and transformation. From unparalleled events with industry-leading speakers to inspirational digital content and mission-driven initiatives, HLTH creates a unique marketplace for the health community leading the dialogue and development of a better health ecosystem. Visit hlth.com for more information.

