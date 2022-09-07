Jackson Healthcare Named One of the "Best Workplaces in Health Care" by Fortune for Fifth Consecutive Year

Organization Celebrated for Excellence in Workplace Culture Based on Associate Survey

2022 Marks Year Six of Company Being Great Place to Work Certified

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced that it has been named to the newly published "2022 Best Workplaces in Health Care™" list by Fortune®. This marks the fifth consecutive year the organization has been on the nationally recognized list, appearing at number 14 out of the top 80 ranked companies.

Great Place to Work®, a research and consulting firm, compiles the prestigious list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Leveraging its proprietary For All® methodology, it evaluates and certifies companies that have created an employee experience that is equal across race, gender, age, disability status, role within the company and any aspect of who an employee is. Companies must be Great Place to Work-Certified to be eligible to appear on a "Best Workplaces" list published annually by Fortune.

This year's ranking involved the analysis of input from nearly 161,000 U.S.-based employees working in healthcare.

"I'm proud that Jackson Healthcare has once again been selected by Fortune and Great Place to Work as one of the nation's best workplaces in the healthcare industry," shares Shane Jackson, president, Jackson Healthcare. "Since our inception, we have focused on creating positive experiences that empower our associates to thrive in all aspects of their lives. This recognition underscores our ongoing commitment to care for and support our people and strong workplace culture."

"It is our honor to spotlight the Best Workplaces in Health Care," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Health care heroes have been on the front lines saving lives, and these organizations dug deep to tailor their support to the rapidly changing demands from the pandemic. We applaud their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures."

Jackson Healthcare has been Great Place to Work-Certified for six consecutive years.

About the Best Workplaces in Health Care

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Health Care by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 161,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in the health care industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by over 1,700 associates and more than 15,000 clinician providers covering all 50 states, Jackson Healthcare is one of the largest U.S. healthcare staffing companies with over $1.8 billion in annual revenue. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently named an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named among the healthiest employers. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

