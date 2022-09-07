Nulogy Names Supply Chain Industry Leader Christine Barnhart as Vice President, Product Marketing and Go-To-Market

Industry Veteran Strengthens Nulogy Leadership Team as Company Growth Increases

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, today announced that supply chain industry veteran Christine Barnhart has joined the Nulogy leadership team as Vice President, Product Marketing and Go-To-Market.

In this newly created role, Barnhart will focus on Nulogy's new product initiatives, working closely with the company's product, marketing, and sales teams. Barnhart's previous roles include Vice President, Product Strategy and Go-To-Market at Verusen; and Senior Director of Product and Industry Market Strategy for Infor and its supply chain management solutions. Prior to joining the supply chain technology industry, Barnhart was an award-winning practitioner in the supply chain industry, with more than 20 years of expertise in manufacturing, purchasing, and planning at companies that include Berry Global, Mead Johnson Nutrition, and Whirlpool.

"Christine's experience in go-to-market strategies, market research, and new product introductions will be invaluable to Nulogy as we roll out significant enhancements and new solutions in the coming months," said Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "I am excited to welcome her to Nulogy's leadership team, where her experience will be a major strength as our growth continues to accelerate."

"Nulogy is at the forefront of the multi-enterprise supply chain movement, connecting teams across multiple companies to work in a seamless fashion," said Barnhart. "Their vision of what the supply chain can and should be, and the benefits for supply chain practitioners, make the company extremely well positioned for the future. The team at Nulogy is breaking new ground, and I'm excited to be part of it."

Barnhart holds a BSEE from the University of Evansville and an MBA from the University of Louisville. She is also an APICS-certified professional in Inventory and Production Management (CPIM), and is President of TwiSTEM, a non-profit organization that provides professional development, networking and outreach opportunities for women in STEM fields.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables consumer brands and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimizes contract manufacturing and co-packing operations, while empowering consumer brands and their external suppliers to accelerate network responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

