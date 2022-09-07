Panasonic Announces the HC-X2 and HC-X20 Mobile 4K Camcorders; More Info at B&H

Pro Video News: Panasonic introduces its HC-X2 and HC-X20 4K camcorders with 1.0" sensors and a fast, mobile workflow.

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce that Panasonic has upped its camcorder game with the release of two 4K 1.0"-type sensor models aimed at the fast-paced workflow of on-the-go videographers, the HC-X2 and HC-X20.

Panasonic HC-X20 4K Camcorder

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1725397-REG/panasonic_hc_x20_4k_mobility_camcorder.html

The HC-X2 features pro interfaces like SDI (BNC) video ports, embedded SDI audio, BNC timecode in/out, and an RJ45 GbE (Gigabit Ethernet) for tethering or connecting to a network. It offers HDR and HLG recording offers 13 stops of latitude when using V-log and can output SDI and HDMI simultaneously. Dual codec recording where images are recorded simultaneously in UHD 4K and full HD (50 Mb/s) or full HD (100 Mb/s or higher) plus full HD (8 Mb/s) can be used to create an efficient post-production workflow.

Shared HC-X2 and HC-X20 Features

Features shared by both models that will help you get the footage you need range from a well-balanced shoulder mount to optical image stabilization and advanced autofocus options. Advanced autofocus functions include Face Detection AF, color peaking, and 1-touch AF in Manual mode. Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), 5-axis Electronic Image Stabilization, built-in ND filters, versatile recording modes, integrated Wi-Fi, "paintbox"-type image adjustments, and dual XLR audio inputs are just some of the additional functions shared by both the advanced HC-X2 and the more budget-friendly HC-X20 model.

Learn More with B&H Explora here:

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/panasonic-pro-video-hc-x2-and-hc-x20-4k-camcorders
Panasonic HC-X2 and HC-X20 First Look at YouTube https://youtu.be/eW_j_lhip4U

