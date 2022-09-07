POST-TRAUMATIC THRIVING HOSTS 5X EMMY-WINNING JOURNALIST, FORMER CBS NEWS ANCHOR BRANDON LEE, WHO DISCUSSES TRAUMA, ADDICTION & RECOVERY **TW**

Brandon Lee had all the perks of a privileged childhood, but lacked parental supervision to protect him from sexual predators. From the ages of 7-10, Brandon was repeatedly molested by his piano teacher, a trusted neighbor, and youth soccer coach. The "red flags" were ignored.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teenage Brandon Lee was snorting cocaine and drinking to blackouts while attending Catholic high school. He tried numbing the pain from being a sex worker in Laguna Beach, CA at 16. Growing up gay wasn't something that he could tell anyone, and that trauma followed him into his young adulthood. After NYU he became an overachieving news journalist in New York during the week and a meth-fueled partier on the weekends. Brandon overdosed and was near death twice.

"Trauma is the Gateway"

After more than 10 years of Alcoholic Anonymous meetings and traditional talk therapy, Brandon finally found healing by working with a Shaman and implementing psychedelic drug therapy. Retiring from broadcast news, Brandon launched Art of Our Soul, a program that helps heal trauma and addiction (https://artofoursoul.com/).

Post-Traumatic Thriving is a podcast that addresses the toughest issues around trauma and recovery. Unresolved trauma is the #1 problem facing humanity, with 66% to 85% of all college-age people having experienced at least one traumatic event.

Unresolved trauma fuels self-medication, depression, and violent crime. Unprocessed, trauma can lead to suicide, the leading cause of death in the United States according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Post-Traumatic Thriving host, Dr. Randall Bell is a sociologist specializing in disaster recovery projects. "We can tap into trauma and make it the fuel to thrive," says Dr. Randall Bell, author of the bestselling book, POST-TRAUMATIC THRIVING.

Post-Traumatic Thriving co-host, Ms. Tanya Brown, MA, author of FINDING PEACE AMID THE CHAOS. The 1994 death of Tanya's sister Nicole Brown Simpson generated a media frenzy around O.J. Simpson. Today, she is a celebrity author, and a motivational speaker, and life coach. When facing trauma Tanya said, "You need to ask for help."

Core IQ https://www.coreiq.com/ is a non-profit organization that produces the podcast.

Post-Traumatic Thriving is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

