Theralink® Technologies to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12-14

DENVER, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theralink Technologies (OTC: THER) ("Theralink" or the "Company"), a precision medicine company with a novel, patented phosphoprotein-based assay for breast cancer, today announced that Mick Ruxin, M.D., President & CEO of Theralink, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12-14, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 12-14, 2022

Location: Lotte New York Palace or Virtual

Presentation: On demand from 7:00 a.m. ET on September 12, 2022

Registration: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

Dr. Ruxin will be available for one-on-one investor meetings for the duration of the conference. To arrange a one-on-one meeting with the Theralink management team, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing Theralink@KCSA.com.

About Theralink Technologies, Inc.

Theralink Technologies is a proteomics-based, precision medicine company with a CLIA-certified laboratory located in Golden, Colorado. Through its unique and patented phosphoprotein and protein biomarker platform and LDTs, Theralink's technology targets multiple areas of oncology and drug development. In addition to the Company's first assay for advanced breast cancer, Theralink is actively working on a second assay that is planned to be pan-tumor for solid tumors across multiple tumor types such as ovarian, endometrial, pancreatic, liver, head and neck, gastrointestinal, lung, prostate, among others. Theralink provides precision oncology data through its powerful Theralink® Reverse Phase Protein Array assays to assist the biopharmaceutical industry and clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders and non-responders to both FDA-approved and investigational drug treatments. Theralink intends to help improve cancer outcomes for patients, help reveal therapeutic options for oncologists, and support biopharmaceutical drug development by using a beyond-genomics approach to molecular profiling that directly measures drug target levels and activity. For more information, please visit www.theralink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results, patient enrollment and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Theralink Technologies with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

