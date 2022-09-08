BAI's Group CEO to speak at TMT M&A Forum USA 2022

SYDNEY, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BAI Communications (BAI) announced today that Igor Leprince, Group Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the TMT M&A Forum USA 2022, the leading event for senior executives, investors, banks and advisors assessing new investment and merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities in telecoms and digital infrastructure. The conference will take place at The Metropolitan Club in Manhattan, New York, on 28 September and will host 25 panels and sessions.

Mr. Leprince will join the Digital Infrastructure & Services Leaders Panel: Strategies for capturing the next phase of growth, moderated by Bank Street Group, and together with Netrality Data Centers' CEO, CyrusOne's CFO and EQT Partners.

Over the past 18 months, under Igor Leprince's leadership BAI Communications has undergone a transformational period of global growth through several key acquisitions, including Mobilitie and Signal Point in the United States, and Vilicom in Ireland and the UK. In February of this year, BAI expanded into Italy, the first European operation outside the UK and Ireland. And most recently the company announced an agreement to acquire ZenFi Networks, an innovator in digital infrastructure solutions, small cells, roaming, fibre connectivity and network edge colocation in the New York area. These developments follow other important business milestones that strengthen BAI's position as a leading enabler of smart communities and connected transport in the US and Europe, and across a range of verticals.

Joining Mr. Leprince is Jyoti Mahurkar-Thombre, Chief Technology Officer for Transit Wireless, a BAI company, who will participate in the forum's breakout session: Densification and Small Cell – The new battlegrounds. At Transit Wireless, she is responsible for the overall technology strategy, including engineering, network operations, R&D, and product development. Both executives bring unique expertise and vision to the discussion of growth and technology innovation around digital infrastructure.

TMT M&A Forum USA 2022 brings together 300 senior executives active in TMT Investment and M&A including corporate, private equity and telecom industry investors, investment bankers, M&A advisors and C-level executives across the TMT sector. The event is sponsored by Bank Street Group, Tillman Infrastructure, DigitalBridge, Princeton Growth Ventures, EY-Parthenon, Santander, Greenberg Taurig LLP, Huntington, Grain Management, Morrison & Co, Fifth Third Bank and Datasite.

BAI Communications is a world leader in shared communications infrastructure, pioneering solutions that empower our customers to advance their services, accelerate their networks and amplify their reach in the most efficient and cost-effective ways possible. Having long been at the forefront of network advancement, BAI is harnessing fibre, spearheading the transition from 4G/LTE, accelerating 5G and preparing for 6G – and beyond. We collaborate closely with our customers in telecommunications, government, transit, enterprise, broadcasting and venues to realise their communications vision, focusing not just on the immediate future, but on the possibilities that exist over long-term partnerships. Our global operations span Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy and the United States. Our BAI Group companies include Mobilitie , Signal Point and Transit Wireless in the United States, and Vilicom in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Together, we're creating smarter communities for all.

