Batteries Plus Sets the Mark for Franchise Expansion through Organic Growth

Leading Battery Retailer Reaps the Benefits of Franchisee Reinvestment

HARTLAND, Wis., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus , the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, has enjoyed a tremendous degree of system-wide growth over the course of the past couple of years. Record-breaking, even, by most metrics. And a significant portion of that expansion has been due to higher-than-average levels of organic franchise investment; growth originating from the success of existing franchisees.

(PRNewsfoto/Batteries Plus) (PRNewswire)

In short, organic franchise growth is the process by which franchisees reinvest in the brands they're already a part of as a means of amassing more units, expanding their market reach, deepening their portfolio, and increasing their potential for financial gain. It's become a sought-after avenue for business development in an oversaturated global market that's left more brands than ever vying for the attention of a finite field of prospective franchise partners.

The value of organic growth has only been magnified as most major industries have been made to endure rough economic waters. Causing the progression of many franchisors to thin. As luck would have it, Batteries Plus has been largely staved from such trepidation due to the capabilities and resources it's afforded its 700+ franchise locations through the country. So much so that in just the past few months the company has signed the Powel family of Florida, David Harshfield of California, Greg Stai of Florida, and Brad Ayer of North Carolina up for additional Batteries Plus venues in their respective markets.

"Prioritizing and perfecting the franchisee experience is the most integral step not only in enticing franchisees to increase their level of involvement with a brand but in getting them to set foot through the door in the first place," said Joe Malmuth, VP of Franchise Development and Relations.

Franchise brands are able to glean insight from one another on what it is that keeps franchisees coming back for. As it pertains to Batteries Plus, it's the corporate aid in navigating supply chain dilemmas, helping to keep shelves stocked, open lines of communication, aid in staffing solution, scalability and stability, and above average ROI that sets the company apart from the crowd. For an even greater idea of metrics that franchisors should seek to emanate, readers are encouraged to visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. And for the 29th year in a row, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, climbing 69 spots over last year's rank.

To learn more about Batteries Plus, including information on the franchise opportunity or tour a store virtually, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, cgossel@fishmanpr.com or 937-545-9812

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Batteries Plus