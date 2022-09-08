BRANSON'S NANTUCKET, LLC SELECTS INTERVAL INTERNATIONAL AS EXCLUSIVE EXCHANGE PROVIDER

MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- – Interval International, a leading worldwide provider of vacation services, has announced its agreement with Branson's Nantucket, LLC to welcome two luxury waterfront resorts to its global exchange network. The long-term affiliation includes Branson's Nantucket Villas and Tower in Branson, Missouri and a nearby development that is currently under construction.

The new affiliation provides future Branson's Nantucket owners with access to Interval's growing network of nearly 3,200 resorts around the world. "We are thrilled to be providing our owners with the opportunity to access Interval's exciting variety of excellent travel offerings," said Jerald Ridgway, vice president of sales, Branson's Nantucket, LLC. "Interval is recognized for its quality network and steadfast commitment to excellence. With this affiliation, our owners can receive even more value from their ownership."

As members of Interval International, new purchasers will be enrolled as Interval Gold® members with access to several upgraded benefits, including Interval Options®; the ability to use points toward a hotel stay, cruise, or experiential travel; ShortStay Exchange® for long weekends and midweek resort vacations; savings on Getaway vacation rentals; dining and leisure discounts, special deals on select hotel bookings, and VIP ConciergeSM, for personal assistance, 24/7.

"With the continued growth of the timeshare industry and the ongoing expansion of our resort network in the U.S. and abroad, we are thrilled to establish a relationship with this leading independent developer," said Marcos Agostini, senior vice president of global business development. "In addition to the many entertainment and family-friendly attractions that Branson offers, vacationers can enjoy the incredible natural surroundings as well as the terrific amenities available at these beautiful properties."

Branson's Nantucket Villas and Tower

This Cape Cod-themed getaway is conveniently located between Branson's Theatre and Entertainment District and the stunning waters of Table Rock Lake. In total, the resort offers 183 units featuring unique villa-style accommodations as well as a distinctive 10-story tower with luxury suites. Fully equipped units range from one-, two-, and three-bedroom and include a full kitchen, living/dining areas and most offer a private balcony or outdoor deck. Guests can enjoy access to two seasonal outdoor pools, outdoor hot tubs, weekly children's and adult activities, a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and a ten-seat movie theater, among other leading services and amenities. On-site concierge services are available seven days a week to assist guests with vacation planning services. Finally, located on the 10th floor of the Tower, Captain's Quarters Bar & Grill provides the areas best views of Table Rock Lake, and offers a unique dining experience featuring tasty dishes, a full-service bar, and live music.

About Interval International



Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises nearly 3,200 resorts in over 90 countries and territories. Through offices in 12 countries, Interval offers world-class products and benefits to resort clients and nearly 1.7-million-member families who are enrolled in various membership programs. Interval is an operating business of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC), a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. Visit Interval International on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

