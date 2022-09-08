Chardan Announces the Inaugural SPICI (Smart People in Cellular Immunotherapy) Symposium

- Focused understanding of the pain points with the goal of advancing progress in the cellular immunotherapy landscape

- Features a series of panels and talks from scientific leaders in cellular immunotherapy

- Hosted by Mitchell Finer, PhD and Melissa Carpenter, PhD (ElevateBIo), Agnieszka Czechowicz, MD, PhD (Stanford University), and presented by investment bank Chardan

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chardan announced today that the inaugural SPICI (Smart People in Cellular Immunotherapy) Symposium focused on advancing progress in the cellular immunotherapy space, will take place from Sunday, September 11 through Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in Berkeley, CA. The two-and-a-half-day event will feature a series of panels and talks with scientific leaders from some of the world's leading cellular immunotherapy companies, as well as leading scientists in the space.

Mitchell Finer, PhD and Melissa Carpenter, PhD, both of ElevateBio, and Agnieszka Czechowicz, MD, PhD, of Stanford University will host the event in partnership with Chardan and ElevateBio.

"We created the SPICI Symposium to bring together the smartest scientists in the cellular immunotherapy space to better understand the current pain points, as well as areas of innovation that will help advance the field forward and hopefully facilitate an accelerated development of cellular immunotherapies to patients," said host Dr. Mitchell Finer, President of R&D, ElevateBio and CEO of Life Edit.

The symposium will focus on key topics including: clinical and regulatory considerations, immune cell type selection and cellular engineering, autologous and allogeneic approaches for greater access to cell therapies, future enabling technologies, manufacturing and analytics strategies, and the development of iPS cell derived immune cell therapies.

Emily Levine, Chief Commercial Officer of Chardan added, "Chardan is thrilled to be a part of creating the SPICI Symposium. Facilitating these types of events where leaders can leverage past learnings while at the same time brainstorming novel approaches in cell therapy will increase the probability for success and accelerate clinical entry and path to approval. This is in line with Chardan's mission of focusing on disruptive innovation for the benefit of society."

For more information about the SPICI Symposium, please email info@chardan.com.

About Chardan



Chardan Capital Markets, LLC (Chardan) is an independent global investment bank specializing in healthcare, disruptive technologies, and SPACs. Our range of services include capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, strategic advisory, equity research, corporate access, and institutional trading. Headquartered in New York City, Chardan is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the following: FINRA, SIPC, NASDAQ and the NYSE Arca, Inc. For more information, visit us at www.chardan.com, or follow Chardan on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About ElevateBio:



ElevateBio is a technology-driven company built to power the development of transformative cell and gene therapies today and for many decades to come. The company has assembled industry-leading talent, built state-of-the-art facilities, and integrated diverse technology platforms, including gene editing, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), and protein, vector, and cellular engineering, necessary to drive innovation and commercialization of cellular and genetic medicines. In addition, BaseCamp in Waltham, MA, is a purpose-built facility offering process innovation, process sciences, and current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing capabilities. It was designed to support diverse cell and gene therapy products, including autologous, allogeneic, and regenerative medicine cell products, and viral vector manufacturing capabilities.

Through BaseCamp and its enabling technologies, ElevateBio is focused on growing its collaborations with industry partners while also developing its own portfolio of cellular and genetic medicines. ElevateBio's team of scientists, drug developers, and company builders are redefining what it means to be a technology company in the world of drug development, blurring the line between technology and healthcare.

For more information, visit us at www.elevate.bio, or follow ElevateBio on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.

