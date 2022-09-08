TRUE ROYALTY TV: Statement on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- True Royalty TV sends our deepest condolences to the Royal Family for the loss of their mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and to the people of Great Britain and the Commonwealth for the death of their beloved Queen.

On this sorrowful day, we are reminded of Her Majesty's own words in November last year, "None of us can slow the passage of time."

Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed a long and productive reign, touching the lives of millions around the world. She dedicated her whole life to service and was the longest reigning monarch in British history.

As a streaming platform dedicated to documenting the lives, work and history of the Royal Family, we have a deep appreciation of Her Majesty's impact around the world, and share in the collective grief of her passing. We will be celebrating her 70 years on the throne and preserving the memory of her unparalleled reign.

