Baby Dove Continues Commitment to Close the Maternal Care Gap with #DearDoula and Doubles Investment in Black Birth Equity Fund.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Baby Dove announces how the brand's ongoing commitment to advancing superior care for Black mothers is evolving. By expanding the Black Birth Equity Fund, launching a new informative series called #DearDoula, and reinforcing existing strategic partnerships, Baby Dove further accelerates the effort to close the significant gap in care and health outcomes for Black mothers and their babies.

Baby Dove's Black Birth Equity Fund (PRNewswire)

"As a brand that encourages all parents to care with confidence, we are committed to making care for Black moms accessible and equitable," says Neha Minj, Brand Director and Head of Operations & Engagement for Baby Dove. "Doulas can offer advocacy and support to Black birthing individuals who have not received the care they deserve. We are proud to extend our efforts and emphasize the important role they play in closing the maternal care gap, particularly with the support of our partners."

#DearDoula

In partnership with Chanel Porchia-Albert, Founder of Ancient Song Doula Services & Co-Creator of JustBirth Space, #DearDoula expands the access to doula-provided advice and recommendations directly to moms. The ongoing content series will live across social media platforms and share answers to Black parents' most common questions about pregnancy, labor & delivery, postpartum care and baby care directly from one of the country's most trusted doula experts.

"I am so excited to partner with Baby Dove to provide lifechanging positive guidance to Black women and birthing people," said Chanel. "The #DearDoula series will connect me with more moms, offer helpful information and educate them on the possibilities of doula care."

Black Birth Equity Fund

Baby Dove is doubling the investment into the Black Birth Equity Fund, for a total of $500,000. First created in August 2021, the Black Birth Equity Fund provides Black expecting mothers with immediate financial access to doula services. The Fund has offered grants to 200 moms and counting and can now reach twice as many by the end of 2022. Applications for direct, one-time grants up to $1,300 are available at BabyDove.com.

Black Maternal Health Conference 2022

This year, Baby Dove is the exclusive presenting sponsor of the Black Maternal Health Conference, the largest gathering of thought leaders, healthcare providers and doulas working to improve maternal health. Hosted by Baby Dove partner and leading advocacy group Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA), the conference was created to address the most pressing conversations on the maternal care gap. As presenting sponsor, Baby Dove will host a breakout session titled "On the Front Lines," focusing on the benefits of doula care. The session will feature key speakers like Chanel, Angela D. Aina, Co-Founding Executive Director at BMMA, brand representatives and past recipients of the Black Birth Equity Fund. The conference is taking place in person and virtually in Washington, D.C. on September 17th and 18th. More information and virtual registration is available at https://blackmamasmatter.org/bmhc22/.

Expanded Availability of Baby Dove Melanin-Rich Skin and Curl Nourishment Collection

In addition to advancing care for Black moms, Baby Dove is on a mission to advance care for babies with melanin-rich skin and curly hair. Last year, Baby Dove launched the Baby Dove Melanin-Rich Skin and Curl Nourishment Collection, and we are proud to announce that the full range is now available nationwide at mass retailers for the first time. To learn more about the product line, the brand's commitment or to apply for a grant visit BabyDove.com.

About Black Mamas Matter Alliance

The Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA) is a national network of Black women-led organizations and multi-disciplinary professionals who work to ensure that all Black Mamas have the rights, respect, and resources to thrive before, during, and after pregnancy. BMMA honors the work and historical contributions of black women's leadership within their communities and values the need to amplify this work on a national scale. For this reason, BMMA does not have chapters. The alliance is composed of existing organizations and individuals whose work is deeply rooted in reproductive justice, birth justice, and the human rights framework.

