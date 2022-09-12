InventHelp Inventor Develops New Olive Oil Supplement (DAL-206)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have diabetes and wanted to create an improved supplement to help treat it at home," said an inventor, from Grand Prairie, Texas, "so I invented the SOOTHE-THE-BURN. My design would be easy to swallow and it would offer a natural way to optimize health."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a holistic supplement for treating various ailments such as diabetes. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle and taste associated with consuming liquid olive oil. As a result, it could provide added health benefits and it offers an alternative to taking manmade supplements. The invention features a novel and all-natural formula that is easy to consume so it is ideal for health-conscious individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAL-206, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp