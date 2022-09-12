ManpowerGroup Releases 2021-2022 Working to Change the World Report, Citing a 39% Reduction in Operational Emissions, and Calls on the Global Community for Collective Action for the "S" in ESG

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) released its 2021-2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report—Working to Change the World—citing its reduction of operational emissions by 39%, and marking significant progress toward its 2030 goal of reducing direct emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 60%, and its value chain emissions by 30%. ManpowerGroup was the first company in its industry to have its climate goals validated by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).

The company is also actively driving its social mission where it can have the most impact by addressing the growing structural skills shortage by calling on the global community to work together to accelerate impact in the areas of skills development, employability, and diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB). This will help workers prepare for a future of work that is more digital, more global and fast paced than ever.

An inaugural member of the World Economic Forum's Alliance for CEO Climate Leaders and a founding member of the World Employment Confederation and many others, ManpowerGroup is an active contributor and believer in collective partnership. Its Working to Change the World plan reinforces its values around people and purpose – that meaningful work has the power to change the world – and highlights the many ways the company is making progress within its main pillars:

Planet (the E in ESG) - by reducing emissions within the company and its value chain

People & Prosperity (the S in ESG) - by creating talent at scale and providing meaningful, sustainable work for all

Principles of Governance - by being consistently recognized for its ethical and responsible business practices

"I am proud of the dedication of the ManpowerGroup team to be first in our industry to have our 2030 climate goals validated by SBTi, identifying the levers to reach Net-Zero by 2045 or sooner," says ManpowerGroup Chairman and CEO Jonas Prising. "What is increasingly urgent, however, is the need to make the same kind of global collective progress to address the S - and decades faster than we did on climate action. When you're dealing with people and talent, you're intimately involved in one of the most important decisions in someone's lifetime - the choice of a job, career and income. We know that global economics, current geopolitics, and other accelerating trends are exacerbating the divide between knowledge workers, skilled and unskilled workers. Unless we act now, we will see a further bifurcation of opportunity and wealth creation by gender, race, education, and skill set, which is not good for economic growth and societal well-being."

"We believe in shared ambitions to achieve Net Positive on the S and, therefore, we must take a more science-based approach," says Ruth Harper, chief sustainability and communications officer of ManpowerGroup. "For us, People and Prosperity are core to our business and foundational to our purpose. That's why we believe in Net Positive employment – so that people are better off whether they stay with us or leave. It means being people first by broadening diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in the workplace, increasing people's individual employability, and providing them with greater control of their prosperity and earning potential so they know more about themselves, understand their potential, and can be confident they have the skills for today and tomorrow."

Key highlights from the ManpowerGroup 2021-2022 ESG Report:

Planet

Reduced operational emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 39% - significant progress towards its goal of 60% reduction by 2030.

Reported on climate to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for the 11 th year, with scores higher than industry averages.

Activated Planet teams in its 15 largest markets to align globally and deliver locally on its Climate Action Plan.

People & Prosperity

Focused on closing the skills gap, improving employability and income prosperity, and building a more resilient, future-ready workforce.

Transformed 182,000 lives to date through the Manpower MyPath program, providing personalized coaching and upskilling opportunities mapped to in-demand career pathways -- most notably in skilled technical, transportation and logistics as well as business professionals like those in marketing and sales roles.

Committed to championing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) in the workplace and to setting an ambitious goal to reach 50% gender diversity at a global leadership level by 2025. For the past 10 years, ManpowerGroup has exceeded 30% gender diversity in its board of directors and its global workforce in 2021 was 60% female.

Principles of Governance

Named as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 13th year in 2022 – the only company in the industry to be awarded this accolade for more than a decade.

Included on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 12 th year.

To date, achieved platinum, gold, and silver EcoVadis rankings in 24 countries and at the global level.

Find the full report at: www.manpowergroup.com/sustainability.

