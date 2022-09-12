Motto Mortgage North Group Now Open in Florida

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and investors competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the Florida market

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Sarasota, Florida. Motto Mortgage North Group is now serving all markets throughout the Sunshine State.

Motto Mortgage is a different kind of mortgage network. Each office is independently owned, operated and licensed. (PRNewsfoto/Motto Mortgage) (PRNewswire)

Motto Mortgage North Group is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Michelle Mesi and Katrina Lovecchio. Michelle brings over 12 years of entrepreneurial leadership in government contracting to the brokerage and Katrina brings more than 13 years of experience in organizational development. Although this venture with Motto Mortgage is new, their experience as entrepreneurs and leaders in business is not. The duo is focused on helping homebuyers make the most educated financial decision for their needs and providing unmatched value in today's market. They are excited to launch Motto Mortgage North Group in the Gulf Coast Region and look forward to helping their customers achieve the dream of homeownership.

"Motto Mortgage North Group offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Sarasota," said Michelle Mesi. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Melissa Cox will serve as a Mortgage Loan Originator and Branch Manager for the office. Melissa is a mortgage professional with over 20 years' industry experience. Melissa believes in delivering personal service the old-fashioned way through one-on-one communication with the end goal being to develop a life-long relationship with her clients. Born and raised in the south with traditional values and southern charm, Melissa's clients feel at home almost immediately when working with her.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network are "outside the box" thinkers, able to provide loan options with attractive terms and conditions and aggressive rates, which can be tailored to the goals and objectives of each client through a multitude of wholesale lenders. Motto originators work hard to provide their clients with choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage North Group can be reached at 941-559-8059. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

About Motto Mortgage North Group:

Motto Mortgage North Group (OFFICE NMLS # 3248021) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Florida, located at 1343 Main Street Suite 311 Sarasota, FL 34236. To learn more, please visit www.mottomortgagenorthgroup.com or call 941-559-8059.

Melissa Cox: NMLS # 334270

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Motto Mortgage