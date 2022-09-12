MountainWest Capital Network Announces 2022 Utah 100 Honorees

Group releases alpha list of the fastest growing companies in Utah, rankings to be announced at the Utah 100 awards event on October 17th

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today introduced the 2022 Utah 100, its annual alpha list of the fastest growing companies in the state. In addition, MWCN announced the companies featured in its Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite categories.

MWCN's list of the Utah 100 winning companies, including the Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite honorees, are featured in alphabetical order below. MWCN will present its ranked list during the 28th annual Utah 100 Awards ceremony, which will be held on October 17, 2022 in the Grand Ballroom of the Grand America Hotel.

"The companies we recognize through the Utah 100 are representative of the amazing opportunities and wide open potential we see here in the Beehive State," said Jason Roberts, chair of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "Even in the midst of challenging national economic circumstances, we have businesses in Utah thriving, innovating and finding ways to deliver value to their customers."

Founded in 1994, the Utah 100 Award is the flagship event for the MountainWest Capital Network and attracts thousands of the top business leaders in the state. This year's event will feature a keynote address from Tiffany Peterson, a popular speaker and international success coach who works with individuals, teams and audiences to create thriving personal lives and successful business results. Her podcast ranks in the top 1% globally.

Utah 100 honorees are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period through December 2021, while those in the Top 15 Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the same five year period. The Emerging Elite represent organizations less than five years old that show the most promise of future growth. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.

The 2022 Utah 100 in alphabetical order (Ranking to be unveiled at the Utah 100 event on October 17, 2022):

1 Source Business Solutions

Abode Luxury Rentals

Alpha Warranty Services

American Eagle Ready Mix Utah, LLC

Aptive Environmental

AutoSavvy

Beauty Industry Group

Big Deal Outlet

Bike Peddler

Black Rifle Coffee Company

Blue Raven Solar

Bucked Up

Buy Box Experts

Campman

Capita Financial Network

CB SkyShare

Christensen Arms

Cidi Labs

Claravine, Inc.

Clarus Corporation

Clean Simple Eats, LLC

Coconu

Comma Copywriters

Complete Recovery Corporation

Conductive Group

Conservice

Coreform LLC

Cotopaxi

Denik

Dental Intelligence

Design Imaging

Disruptive Advertising

Domo, Inc.

eAssist Dental Solutions

ELB Learning

eLuma

Enso Rings

Evolved Commerce

Executech

Ezarc Welding, Inc.

Filevine

FireFly Automatix, Inc.

FirstMile

Five Star Franchising

Flex Fleet Rental

Foursight Capital

Freeus, LLC

Goal Zero

Health Catalyst

Huge Brands

HydroJug

Innovecture

Inside Real Estate

Intermountain Nutrition

International Products Group

J. Lyne Roberts & Sons

JobNimbus

KURU Footwear

Legacy RV Center

Legacy Tree Genealogists

Lendio

Lifevantage Corporation

Lion Energy LLC

Little Road Co.

LoanPro

Lucid Software

Made By Mary, LLC

Max Connect Digital

Motivosity

Namify, LLC

Nature's Sunshine Products

ObservePoint

Olympus Wealth Management

OptConnect

Pit Viper

Prestman Auto

ProdataKey

Qnergy

Redlist

Rocco & Roxie Supply Co.

Security National Financial

SilverOnyx LLC

Squeeze

Strike Visuals

Strong Connexions

Strut

Tech9

Telarus

Teton Sports

Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc.

Universal Accounting Center

Usana Health Sciences

Varex Imaging

VLCM

Weave

Western Peaks Logistics

Whistic

York Howell & Guymon

Zamp HR

Zonos

Top 15 Revenue in alphabetical order:

Extra Space Storage, Inc.

G&A Partners

HealthEquity

Layton Construction

Merit Medical

Nu Skin

Overstock

Pattern

PCF Insurance Services

Pluralsight

Purple Innovation, Inc.

Sportsman's Warehouse

Young Automotive Group

Zions Bancorporation

Zyia Active

Emerging Elite in alphabetical order:

&Collar

AZOVA

Bacon Work

Baltic Born (Three Lilies Inc.)

Brandless

Emmersion

Gabb Wireless

HeroDevs, LLC

Kenect

Kizik

Lumio

Mixhers

OSH Cut

Pure Healthcare

Zartico

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org .

