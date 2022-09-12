Overview of Honda Exhibits at the 28th ITS World Congress 2022

Diverse safety initiatives toward "Zero Traffic Collision Fatalities"

Electrification solutions toward Carbon Neutrality

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will showcase its latest initiatives to realize carbon neutrality, as well as developments in next-generation driver assist technology, information-communication and control technologies, at the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) World Congress 2022 in Los Angeles, California, September 18-22.

The ITS World Congress is an international conference where participants present and discuss achievements made in the research, development and practical application of ITS technologies for resolving various traffic / transport-related challenges.

Key technologies showcased in the Honda exhibits

Honda initiatives toward the realization of "zero traffic collision fatalities"

Initiatives to cut traffic collision fatalities in half by 2030

Honda SENSING 360

Featuring omnidirectional sensing which removes blind spots around the vehicle, Honda SENSING 360 contributes to the avoidance of collisions with other vehicles and pedestrians as well as a reduction of the driving burden. The knowledge and know-how amassed through the research and development of Level 3 automated driving technologies have been utilized in the development of Honda SENSING 360.





Honda Drive Data Service

Utilizing driving / vehicle behavior data and location information, the system analyzes and evaluates the traffic environment including locations where brakes are used frequently. Honda Drive Data Service is designed to reduce the risk of traffic collisions by identifying potentially dangerous spots on the road which may cause traffic collisions and enabling the user to improve the traffic infrastructure.





Road Hazard Condition Monitoring System

Honda is piloting a prototype, in-vehicle system that uses ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system) cameras to detect hazardous road conditions such as potholes and construction zones, and provides relevant alerts to drivers and motorcyclists in the vicinity. The system is designed to enhance the safety of everyone sharing the road by calling attention to potential road hazards before vehicles pass through the area. Watch a demonstration of Honda's prototype road hazard condition monitoring system at Honda is piloting a prototype, in-vehicle system that uses ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system) cameras to detect hazardous road conditions such as potholes and construction zones, and provides relevant alerts to drivers and motorcyclists in the vicinity. The system is designed to enhance the safety of everyone sharing the road by calling attention to potential road hazards before vehicles pass through the area. Watch a demonstration of Honda's prototype road hazard condition monitoring system at https://youtu.be/d17_rVID1fE

Ongoing research into future technologies to achieve zero collision fatalities by 2050

Technology to Understand People

Honda aims to reduce human error that causes traffic collisions to zero by revealing the true factors behind human error through causal analysis of brain activities and risk-taking behavior while driving.

Driver Augmentation HMI (human-machine interface)

This technology helps give peace of mind suited to the driving behavior and respective traffic situation of each individual by providing driver-assistive support. Honda's goal is to reduce the occurrence of human error while driving.

Pedestrian Dart-out Prevention System (Warning System for Pedestrian Terminals)

This system enables cooperation between cars and pedestrians by sending alerts to pedestrians in a potentially dangerous position and enabling them to refrain from darting out in traffic. Moreover, the system notifies vehicles in the vicinity of pedestrians who cannot be seen from the moving vehicle due to obstacles such as parked cars along the roadside.

Safe and Sound Network Technology

Honda will strive for the realization of a "collision-free" mobility society by connecting everyone sharing the road through telecommunications, making it possible to predict potential risks and help people avoid such risks before collisions occur.

Honda initiatives toward the realization of carbon neutrality

Honda Mobile Power Pack e: (MPP e :)

As part of Honda's pursuit of carbon neutrality, Honda will expand the use of renewable energy through further utilization of Honda's portable and swappable batteries. These batteries can be shared among various products and other electrified products, which take advantage of unique characteristics of MPP e:.

Honda Fuel Cell Systems

A new fuel cell system jointly developed with GM achieves lower cost and long lasting durability. Having the capability to connect multiple units to increase output, the system can expand the application from mobility to power generation for various industries. With this fuel cell system, Honda is striving to popularize the use of hydrogen.

ITS 2022 Honda booth website

Release date and time: Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11:00AM (GMT-7)

URL: https://global.honda/innovation/ITS2022.html

About the 28th ITS World Congress 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Theme: "Transformation by Transportation"

Host Organizations: The Intelligent Transportation Society of America - ITS America

Dates: Sunday, September 18 – Thursday, September 22, 2022

Host Country: Los Angeles , USA

Venue: LA Convention Center



https://www.itsamericaevents.com/world-congress/en-us.html ITS World Congress 2022 official website:

About Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is responsible for the development, production and sales of automobiles, motorcycles, power products and aviation products worldwide. Honda now delivers over 30 million products annually through its three product lines. Honda and its partners build products in more than 60 manufacturing plants in 27 countries, employing about 220,000 associates globally. On a global basis by 2050, Honda is striving to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities, as well as zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda automobiles and motorcycles.

(PRNewsfoto/Honda) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.