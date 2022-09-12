ReneSola Power Launches Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, which details the Company's ESG strategy, policies, and initiatives, as well as summarizes the Company's ESG activities and achievements during the recent years.

ReneSola Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to release our first ever ESG report and share our ESG performance with investors and all the stakeholders," said Mr. Yumin Liu, ReneSola Power Chief Executive Officer. "Since our strategic restructuring in 2017, we have transitioned to a pure downstream player with a focus on solar development projects globally. With our mission of providing clean, low-carbon, sustainable energy solutions that combat climate change, ReneSola Power has been committed to driving a more reliable, efficient, and sustainable future for everyone. Sustainability is an essential part of our strategic thinking, business development, and long-term value creation, so we utilize the report to transparently communicate our thinking and progress in ESG with all our investors and stakeholders on an annual basis."

ReneSola Power's ESG report is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework with relevant ESG metrics. The report covers the ESG activities of all ReneSola Power operations across its headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut and professional teams in 10 countries.

To view and download a copy of the ESG report, please visit the Company's website at https://www.renesolapower.com/cate/385.html.

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ReneSola Ltd.