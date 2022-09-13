AXCELIS ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP AND PARTICIPATION IN THE INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON ION IMPLANTATION TECHNOLOGY 2022

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to sponsor and participate in the International Conference on Ion Implantation Technology 2022 (IIT 2022) taking place on September 25-29, 2022, at The US Grant Hotel in San Diego, CA.

The 23rd Conference in the biannual series is focused on major challenges in current and emerging technologies related to ion implantation and annealing processes, device applications, equipment, metrology and modeling. Axcelis has been a proud sponsor of the conference for over 40 years.

Axcelis technologists and collaborators will present the following topics at the event:

Advanced Angle Control Requirements and Solutions for Enabling High Aspect Ratio Device Structures

Introducing the Purion H200™, Single Wafer High Current Implanter Designed to Address Unique High Dose Implant Applications

Analysis of Dopant Distribution Profiles of Very High Energy Implants

Neutron Radiation due to High Energy Boron Ion Beams

Ion Implanter Beam Optics Design Using Global Optimization Techniques

Purion XEmax™, Axcelis Ultra High Energy Implanter with Boost Technology

Linac Simulation with Dataset Generator

Reduction of Wafer Charging Effects with Advanced Electrostatic Chuck Technologies

Silicon Damage from Timescale Modulation for Dose Accumulation in Single Implant and Damage Interactions Between Multiple Implants

For more information on the event, or to register, visit the conference website at https://www.mrs.org/iit2022.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

